Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Luna causes chaos and Liam confronts Bill

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap tease that tensions are mounting.

It’s a tale as old as time — the Forresters versus the Logans.

An added complication is Luna’s (Lisa Yamada) freedom.

With only a few weeks before May sweeps take over, the writers are setting the stage for what’s to come.

After Hope (Annika Noelle) and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) confront each other, the Logan women must find a way to get back together.

Meanwhile, Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Taylor (Rebecca Budig) rejoice in their family reuniting.

Here’s what’s happening on The Bold and the Beautiful next week.

Luna’s presence causes chaos

Luna’s boldness doesn’t sit well with anyone.

Will (Crew Morrow) isn’t happy about Bill’s (Don Diamont) efforts to get her free, and he isn’t taking her advances any better.

She has decided to set her sights on Will since she can’t have Bill.

However, he is pretty happy with Electra (Laneya Grace).

Don’t expect it to go over well when the Forrester cousin confronts Luna over her advances. The killer will just see her as another obstacle.

The Forresters are a tight group that will band together against Luna. After all, Steffy is already laying down the law with Finn (Tanner Novlan) about having his daughter around their other children.

We all know Jacqueline will be headed off for maternity leave, and we suspect her being off-screen might have to do with Luna.

Liam confronts Bill

Liam (Scott Clifton) is back and has words for his father. He had been worried about Bill’s actions and why he worked from home so much.

He isn’t happy about Luna being free. Steffy and Liam share Kelly, and Finn is a part of her life. Having Luna around could put his daughter in danger, making him even more furious.

By the end of the week, Steffy will have words with Bill over Liam.

More Bold and the Beautiful tidbits

Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) and Luna will work together to get Will into Luna’s bed. She is all in when it comes to her granddaughter.

Speaking of being all in, Deacon (Sean Kanan) will give Sheila an ultimatum, and it likely won’t end well for him.

Hope is still distressed over how things played out at Forrester. She isn’t ready to accept her part in everything and turns to Deacon. He’ll have an offer for her, but will she take it?

Be sure to tune in all week so that you don’t miss a moment of the juicy drama.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on ABC.