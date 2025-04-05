Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Liam’s crisis, Deacon throws punches, and more

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap tease that relationships are the focus.

Familial and romantic relationships take center stage as the people of Los Angeles reel from the events over the last several weeks.

Marriages are on the rocks, and parent-child relationships are strained.

Luna (Lisa Yamada) has caused chaos in town, and she and Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) relish their new connection.

As the Forresters, Logans, and Spencers deal with what’s ahead, we can’t help but wonder which family will come out on top.

Hope’s game-playing brings out violence

After Hope (Annika Noelle) spent most of the week crying to Deacon (Sean Kanan) about being betrayed by Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor), her dad takes matters into his own hands.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that punches are thrown when Deacon confronts Carter at Forrester. Hope hasn’t taken accountability for her actions, but Carter still loves her.

Brooke continues to make a play for Ridge

Brooke is devastated that Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) chose to move on with Taylor (Rebecca Budig) despite learning that she only took the position at Forrester to get him the company back.

She won’t stop trying to win him back, and next week, she puts it all on the line when she decides to make a play for him.

Brooke’s Bedroom line has been a hit for Forrester, and the blonde uses that to her advantage.

She walks out in nothing but lingerie, thinking that Ridge is there, but to her surprise, it’s not him.

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is beside herself with worry over Liam (Scott Clifton). He is between life and death, and she isn’t okay seeing him like that.

Sheila and Luna plot to get Will (Crew Morrow) away from Electra (Laneya Grace). With the two of them putting their heads together, we can only guess what trouble will come next.

The next few weeks will give into what plays out through May sweeps. There are several good storylines right now, and we suspect more drama is coming with the Steffy and Liam situation.

Will Liam die? Will Ridge leave Taylor for Brooke?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.