Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Li learns the truth, Steffy faces off with Luna, and more

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap tease that more relationship drama is on the horizon.

With Luna (Lisa Yamada) in the know about Finn (Tanner Novlan) being her father, it’s only a matter of time before everyone else knows.

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is between a rock and a hard place with her marriage and her parents.

Meanwhile, Hope (Annika Noelle) is still upset about what happened between Daphne (Murielle Hilaire) and Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor).

With so much happening in Los Angeles, everyone seems to have missed Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) being MIA.

The truth about Luna spreads

Steffy won’t let Bill (Don Diamont) get away with taking up for Luna.

During Friday’s show, she stormed into his house and wasn’t done letting Luna know how she felt about Finn being her father.

Next week, Steffy goes to Detective Baker (Dan Martin) to ask for help getting Luna back behind bars.

As for Luna, don’t expect her to back down. She is excited about Finn being her father and their potential relationship.

However, when Li (Naomi Matsuda) finds out that Poppy (Romy Park) slept with Finn and they conceived her niece, she is beyond livid. If you thought she was feral when Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) wanted Finn in her life, buckle up because she is ready to kill her sister over her son.

A Forrester ultimatum

At Forrester Creations, Hope and Daphne continue to battle over Carter. Things go too far, sparking a reaction neither saw coming.

Meanwhile, Brooke is back, and Hope fills her mom in on everything that’s transpired and what Daphne has done. She is beyond livid, but she won’t let someone come in and “steal” her man.

Carter is still upset about what happened with Forrester. His guilt is eating him alive, and seeing Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) didn’t help things. He wants things to return to where they were, but with the changes he’s implemented.

When Ridge and Eric (John McCook) approach Carter next week with an ultimatum, will he accept their terms? They both seem to hold onto some hope that the man they respected and thought of as family still resides in there somewhere, but is that the case?

Will Carter work on a deal with Ridge and Eric? Will Li end Poppy’s life?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.