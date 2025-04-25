Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Brooke wants Ridge, Katie calls out Daphne, and more

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap tease that it’s more of the same as May sweeps kick off.

Liam’s (Scott Clifton) medical condition will be front and center as he grapples with the reality of what Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Finn (Tanner Novlan) told him.

Forrester Creations’ fashion show fallout will continue on Monday. The behind-the-scenes drama is heightened.

The special guest stars, Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt, Markell Washington, and Cricket (Lauralee Bell), made it an “influencer” event filled with the social media who’s who.

With backburner storylines featuring Luna’s (Lisa Yamada) obsession with Will (Crew Morrow) and Hope’s (Annika Noelle) consideration of a reconnection with Liam, there’s no shortage of drama in the coming weeks.

what to expect from The Bold and the Beautiful next week.

Brooke plays hard for Ridge

After the “show-stopper” stunt that Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Eric (John McCook) pulled off, there will be some fallout.

She got Ridge’s (Thorsten Kaye) attention, but Taylor (Rebecca Budig) and Steffy watched in the wings.

Taylor won’t give up her chance with Ridge, and spoilers tease that he isn’t ready to let go of her either.

Meanwhile, Brooke talks to Hope about her intentions to win Ridge back. She isn’t thrilled to hear her mom wants him back, especially after she pointed out how he treated her in the past. However, she accepts that Brooke wants to get back together with her “destiny.”

When Eric suggests Ridge should be with Brooke instead of Taylor, he reminds him that he is committed to someone else. How long will that last?

Katie calls Daphne out

It was only a matter of time before Daphne’s (Murielle Hilaire) motives were discovered.

Katie (Heather Tom) is more intelligent than she lets on, and she’s kept her eye on Daphne, especially around Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor).

When the two women cross paths following the fashion show, Katie calls out Daphne for doing Steffy’s dirty work. What she’s talking about remains unclear, but we suspect it has everything to do with her influence on Carter and his cheating on Hope with her.

Meanwhile, Carter continues to want a second chance with Hope. He is beside himself that they split, as he has always believed in her. Carter isn’t listening to everyone around him saying the blonde was using him. Instead, he pleads his case, hoping the two can reconcile.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.