Young and the Restless star Lauralee Bell teases Bold and the Beautiful crossover

Another Young and the Restless and Bold and the Beautiful crossover event is happening this week.

Lauralee Bell (Christine) heads to Los Angeles for the latest Forrester Creations fashion show.

The last time Christine, aka Cricket, was in LA was last summer with her beau, Danny (Michael Damian), for the relaunch of Brooke’s Bedroom line.

In true Danny fashion, he gave an impromptu concert in Eric’s (John McCook) living room.

Christine will be on her own this time.

However, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that she’s in good company with two reality TV stars by her side at the fashion show.

Ahead of her stint on B&B, Lauralee opened up about that and her upcoming return to Y&R.

Y&R star Lauralee Bell teases Bold and the Beautiful crossover

Christine will appear in three episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful, starting on Thursday, April 24, and ending on Monday, April 28.

Speaking with Deadline, Lauralee opened up about getting the call from her brother Brad Bell to make another appearance on the CBS soap.

“You never know when Brad Bell calls, if I’m going to be asked a [sibling] question or if I can come to B&B for a couple of days,” she expressed.

Christine’s connection with the Foresters was established years ago when she represented Ridge (then Ron Moss) in a court case.

Although Lauralee didn’t give away any details of how or why she ends up at the fashion show, she did speak about why the crossovers work.

“We assume everyone who watches Y&R watches B&B, but for the few that didn’t, we got Y&R people to come to watch B&B. Our audience really showed up,” the actress shared.

Lauralee teased her upcoming B&B stint with an IG post revealing her Deadline article and more.

“Excited to share Cricket gets to watch the models walk the runway on an upcoming & epic @boldandbeautifulcbs Forrester fashion show BEFORE Danny & Cricket head back to Genoa City!!🎉🎉🎉,” was part of the caption on her IG post.

That’s right, Laural spilled that she and Michael will be back on The Young and the Restless this summer.

When will Danny and Christine return to Genoa City?

Michael and Lauralee began filming for Y&R this month, so they will be back on screen in late May or early June. May sweeps are on the horizon, so having the two vets return for that would be a big boost for the pivotal month.

“There’s still so much more to say and there’s still so much more story to go,” Lauralee hinted to Deadline.

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Danny’s son, Daniel (Michael Graziadei), seems to be in a bit of a spiral after losing Heather (Vail Bloom). It sounds like Danny and Christine will return just in time to help him.

Before that, though, be sure to catch Christine on B&B this week.

The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful air weekdays on CBS.