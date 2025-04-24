Is Liam leaving Bold and Beautiful? Scott Clifton teases Liam dying

Get ready, Bold and Beautiful viewers!

The next several weeks will entail plenty of emotional scenes as Liam (Scott Clifton) comes to grips with the news that he has an inoperable brain tumor.

This storyline will have everyone connected to Liam feeling different things, but will focus on his desire to live for his daughters, Kelly and Beth.

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is already shattered by the news, having been the one to deliver it. Hope (Annika Noelle) has contemplated giving her relationship with Liam another shot, and the latest development with his health stands in the way.

When Scott returned from being off-screen for quite a while, viewers assumed he would be back as Liam the waffler. However, that was not the case, and now the storyline is much more profound.

Here’s what Scott had to say about Liam’s fate and whether he would consider returning to General Hospital.

Will Liam die on The Bold and the Beautiful?

All signs point to this being the end of Liam on The Bold and the Beautiful.

The doctors are sure that the spot where the tumor is inoperable, but they haven’t had a chance to see specialists.

With the money the Forrsters, Logans, and Spencers have, there is hope that a doctor somewhere can help Liam.

While speaking with Soap Opera Digest, Scott Clifton opened up about the storyline and the character’s fate.

As for whether he knows what will happen to Liam, Scott said, “They have this adage in acting classes where they say, ‘Don’t play the end of the scene,’ and I think there’s something to that in real life. I’m kind of trying to cross each bridge as I come to it and not think too hard about it.”

After all, viewers will remember the storyline with Eric (John McCook), in which the writers grappled with him on the brink of death before a last-minute save. However, they did the breast cancer storyline with Stephanie (Susan Flannery), and she died.

Scott revealed he is just a few weeks ahead of what the fans are seeing, and he is taking it as it comes, ensuring the storyline is handled with care and understanding.

Will Scott Clifton return to General Hospital?

There have been rumors floating around that if Liam dies, Scott Clifton would return to General Hospital.

He debuted on the ABC soap in 2003 as Dillon Quartermaine, and when he left, the role went to Robert Palmer Watkins. With the inevitable passing of Monica Quartermaine (Leslie Charleson) on the show because of the actress’s death, having Dillon return to Port Charles would be great.

However, Scott revealed he isn’t even thinking about General Hospital, saying, “I am not at all thinking about General Hospital or any other show. I’m just thinking about doing the best job I can do telling this story. That is what is important to me. I just want to do right by this show and this story and this storyteller — namely, Brad.”

Based on what the actor told the publication, we suspect the Liam storyline will last longer than initially anticipated and may play out throughout the summer.

Be sure to tune into The Bold and the Beautiful daily so that you don’t miss a moment of the tear-jerker storyline.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.