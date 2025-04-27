Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Brooke wants Ridge back and Katie confronts Daphne

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that the drama amps up as the fashion show wraps up.

Eric (John McCook) concocted a plan that should have been foolproof with the Portofino-inspired look as the showstopper, but it didn’t have the desired effect.

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) is lost without Ridge (Thorsten Kaye), and despite her best efforts, he plans to stick it out with Taylor (Rebecca Budig).

Meanwhile, Daphne (Murielle Hilaire) has flown under the radar since she arrived in Los Angeles. No one has questioned why she dropped in to do a perfume line until now.

Hope (Annika Noelle) is still figuring out what’s next for her, but things are shaky with everyone except Deacon (Sean Kanan).

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Here’s what’s happening on The Bold and the Beautiful as May sweeps roll in.

Bridge or Tridge?

The biggest debate has always been whether Ridge should be with Brooke or Taylor. He is the original waffler, switching back and forth between the women and sharing kids with both.

Ridge chose Taylor after he believed Brooke was involved in the Forrester takeover, despite learning that was not the case.

After seeing Brooke’s despair, Eric devised a plan for the fashion show. Although it may have brought back memories of Bridge, it didn’t change the situation.

The Bold and the Beautiful video teases Eric telling Ridge he belongs with Brooke, but that doesn’t go over well. He reminds his father that he is committed to Taylor.

Katie wants answers

Katie (Heather Tom) confronts Daphne and asks her whether she only came to town to do Steffy’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) “dirty work.”

It’s unclear what led her to this conclusion, but she is spot on calling out the French beauty.

The Logan women stick together, and after learning about Hope being hurt by Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) because of the kiss he shared with Daphne, Katie wants answers. We suspect that’s what Katie is suspicious of, not that Daphne was specifically asked to seduce Carter and guilt him into returning Forrester to the Forresters.

What will Daphne come up with when confronted by Katie next week?

Meanwhile, Carter is begging Hope to take him back and complete their love story. He wants to spend forever with her, but she isn’t interested because of his recent actions.

Be sure to tune in all next week to see what happens between Brooke and Ridge and if Daphne claps back at Katie.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.