Bold and Beautiful cast photos: Katherine Kelly Lang shares BTS fun

It’s time to update The Bold and the Beautiful cast photos.

The cast members often gather to shoot updated shots and spend time with others they don’t usually film with.

The Bold and the Beautiful cast did that recently, and Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke Logan) shared some behind-the-scenes photos.

The CBS soap likely chose to do it now because of the upcoming holiday break. Because soaps shoot anywhere from weeks to months in advance, they allow time off for actors, and the studio goes dark.

Behind the curtain and cameras, the cast is one tight-knit group of friends-turned-family for some.

The Forrester and Logan drama keeps viewers entertained, and the friendships behind the scenes continue flourishing.

Katherine Kelly Lang shares fun BTS photos

On Instagram, Katherine Kelly Lang snapped behind-the-scenes photos of the cast photoshoot.

She shared some selfies and some other photos, which highlighted the fun the cast has when shooting is over.

One photo shows Heather Tom (Katie Logan) and Crew Morrow (Will) posing together. The two have a great relationship. Heather used to play Victoria Newman on The Young and the Restless alongside Crew’s dad, Joshua Morrow, who plays Nick Newman on the hit CBS soap.

Another shot highlighted the friendship between KKL and Kimberlin Brown (Sheila Carter). The two have worked together on and off for years, and having her back on the show is exciting.

What is happening on The Bold and the Beautiful?

The Bold and the Beautiful is in the middle of a vast conflict.

Brooke shared Carter’s (Lawrence Saint-Victor) plan with Ridge (Thorsten Kaye), which leads to a confrontation next week on the hit CBS soap.

Hope (Annika Noelle) is in the middle, pushing Carter to take the leap and move forward with the takeover, but his conscience has him struggling with what to do next.

Everything is about to come to a head, and the fallout from what will happen at Forrester will play out for weeks to come. Carter will have the opportunity to come clean with his best friend or move forward with filing the paperwork, giving him control over the fashion house.

When Hope finds out her mom stepped in and told Ridge about the plan, what will that mean for their relationship?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.