Beyond the Gates spoilers: Ted issues a warning, Dani is booked, and more

Beyond the Gates, spoilers tease that things aren’t roses and sunshine in Fairmont Crest.

After the second week of episodes, viewers are hooked and ready for the third week and what it’ll bring.

The Duprees have plenty of secrets, even amongst themselves.

Dani (Karla Mosley) has stolen the show, but even with daddy’s help, she may be stuck facing the consequences of her actions.

Things at the hospital aren’t all sunshine and roses, either.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Here’s what’s happening this week on Beyond the Gates.

Dani is handcuffed and booked

Jacob (Jibre Hordges) arrived at the Dupree mansion at the close of Friday’s show to arrest Dani.

Everyone knows Bill (Timon Kyle Durrett) is behind this, but what will Vernon (Clifton Davis) be able to do to save his daughter?

To complicate things, Jacob is married to Naomi (Arielle Prepetit), Dani’s daughter.

The Beyond the Gates preview video features Dani at the police station after Jacob brings her in. She poses for her mug shot before the scene flips.

Ted has Leslie issues

Ted (Maurice Johnson) has more significant issues at the hospital than he anticipated.

When Nicole (Daphnée Duplaix) talks Leslie (Trisha Mann-Grant) off the roof, Ted threatens her.

He wants her to stay away from Nicole, but Leslie has other plans.

After he issues the threat, a flip of the scene shows Eva (Ambyr Michelle) warning her mom not to interrupt the event, but Leslie can’t be stopped.

More Beyond the Gates drama

Ashley (Jen Jacob) is shocked when Derek (Ben Gavin) is brought into the hospital on a gurney.

How he ended up there remains to be seen, but she worries about her boyfriend.

Meanwhile, Vernon wants to discuss things with Martin (Brandon Claybon). His grandson has big plans, but some secrets have grandad worried.

Things between Martin and Smitty (Mike Manning) aren’t solid, which will only complicate matters.

Vernon wants to know what Martin is thinking with his big aspirations. What is the secret that they are keeping? It seems the other members of the Dupree family aren’t in the know — not even his mom, Nicole.

Things are moving fast in Fairmont Crest, and while the Duprees are used to damage control, they are up against some big demons.

Will Leslie come between Nicole and Ted? How will Vernon get Dani out of trouble this time?

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the juicy drama is missed.

Beyond the Gates airs weekdays on CBS.