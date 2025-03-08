Beyond the Gates spoilers for next week: Leslie and Ted face-off, Dani’s arrest, Doug in danger, and more

Beyond the Gates spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap tease that there’s no stopping the drama in Fairmont Crest.

The new show came in hot from the jump and shows no signs of slowing down.

Friday once again gave fans real soap cliffhangers. Yes, more than one.

Next week on Beyond the Gates, viewers will learn more about the people of Fairmont Crest as their true colors emerge.

Ted (Maurice Johnson) shows a side of him we have yet to see.

Here’s everything going down on Beyond the Gates next week.

Dani creates more chaos

Following Jacob (Jibre Hordges) arresting Dani (Karla Mosley) for attempted murder, Dani doesn’t do herself any favors with a confession. Dani doesn’t stay behind bars for long and manages to cause even more problems.

First, she crashes her sister Nicole’s (Daphnee Duplaix) important interview. Then Dani plots her next move, which worries Nicole, who knows her sister is up to no good.

Dani also gets an earful from Naomi (Arielle Prepetit) to be civil. The question is, who does Dani need to be civil to?

At this point, Naomi could be talking about Jacob, Bill (Timon Kyle Durrett), or Hayley (Marquita Goings). Speaking of Jacob, he faces Naomi’s wrath for doing his job.

Ted and Doug have serious problems

Next week, Ted comes face-to-face with Leslie (Trisha Mann-Grant) after she lured Nicole to the hospital rooftop. The exchange is beyond heated, as Ted loses his temper in a hot second.

Their showdown pushes Ted to get in Leslie’s way of her master plan involving Eva (Ambyr Michelle). Ted’s actions put him in Leslie’s crosshairs, which means he’s in serious danger.

Someone else playing with danger is Doug (Jason Graham). Taking money from Joey (Jon Lindstrom) was a bad move, and Doug pays for it next week.

Joey forces Doug to play a high-stakes poker game, putting another target on his back.

More Beyond the Gates news

Elsewhere in Fairmont Crest, Martin (Brandon Claybon) and Smitty (Mike Manning) strike a deal over the latter going back to work. However, is Martin playing his husband?

After all, Martin has big political plans. The congressman informs Grandpa Vernon (Clifton Davis) about his next move in the political arena.

Eva spends more time bonding with Ted, much to the dismay of Kat (Colby Muhammad). This causes Leslie to question Eva’s loyalty.

When Tomas (Alex Alegria) sets his sights on Kat, she has some harsh words for him. Something changes her tune, though, because Kat and Tomas get hot and heavy next week.

Andre (Sean Freeman) may be hitting the sheets with Dani, but he has his eye on Ashley (Jen Jacob). Despite his effort to hide his crush, Derek (Ben Gavin) sees right through him and puts Andre on notice.

Who’s ready for another must-see week of the new CBS soap?

Beyond the Gates airs weekdays on CBS.