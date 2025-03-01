Beyond the Gates spoilers for next week: Dani and Hayley run-in, Leslie’s plan continues, and more

Beyond the Gates spoilers for next week’s episodes of the brand-new CBS soap tease that more drama is coming.

After making history for the first hour-long soap featuring a primarily Black cast, the writers have put the pedal to the metal in getting things going.

It’s only been a week, but viewers are hooked. The Dupree family is hiding many secrets, and the unhinged behavior we’ve witnessed only means more soapy drama is headed our way.

While it may be hard to keep up with who is who since it’s a new soap, you can soon follow along without missing a beat as the focus shifts and sheds light on some of the supporting characters.

Buckle up because things are getting seriously dirty and soapy in Fairmont Crest.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Here’s what’s happening next week on Beyond the Gates.

Leslie and Eva’s end game

It was confusing when viewers saw Leslie (Trisha Mann-Grant) run Laura (Destiney Love) off the road.

However, it was revealed that she did that so her daughter, Eva (Ambyr Michelle), could be put in as Nicole’s (Daphnée Duplaix) assistant. The plan worked, and now their plot for revenge is in full swing.

Spoilers tease a bombshell about Eva will be dropped — she is Ted’s (Maurice Johnson) daughter.

As Eva works her way into Ted’s good graces, Kat (Colby Muhammad) becomes suspicious. She better watch her back, though, as Leslie is dangerous.

Dani and Hayley have a run-in

After Friday’s cliffhanger with Dani (Karla Mosley) shooting a gun at Bill (Timon Kyle Durrett) and Hayley’s (Marquita Goings) wedding, we can only imagine what will happen when the women run into each other next week.

Dani is as unhinged as they come; honestly, we can’t blame her. Bill did a number on her, and she is focused on making Hayley pay for the ending of her marriage.

More Beyond the Gates spoilers

Things between Smitty (Mike Manning) and Martin (Brandon Claybon) are rocky, mainly because of Martin’s dreams.

When the congressman confronts his husband, will the couple be able to get back on track?

Joey (Jon Lindstrom) makes his on-screen debut next week when Doug (Jason Graham) needs help. He’s a casino owner, so we can only assume the need is money.

There is so much happening in Fairmont Crest, so be sure to tune in daily so that you don’t miss a moment of the juicy drama.

Beyond the Gates airs weekdays on CBS.