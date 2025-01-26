Beyond the Gates trailer: Secrets, lies, betrayal, riches, power, and more heat up history-making soap

The countdown is on for the premiere of the history-making CBS soap Beyond the Gates.

At a time when soaps are being canceled or moved off network television, CBS is doubling down on the genre.

Beyond the Gates is the first-ever Black hour-long daytime soap and will join CBS’ daytime line-up in February.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, the network gave a first-look teaser a couple of weeks ago.

Now we have a full-on trailer filled with good old-fashioned soap drama.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Let’s just say the Beyond the Gates trailer is giving The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful a run for their money.

Beyond the Gates trailer brings the drama

There’s no question that Beyond the Gates will be like no other soap. However, the trailer gives us vibes of a primetime soap from back in the 80s, like Dynasty.

The preview reveals the good, the bad, and the ugly of life at Fairmont Crest outside of Washington, D.C. It’s easy to see the Dupree family runs the gated community and more.

We are introduced to the Dupree matriarch Anita (Tamara Tunie) when she grills her daughter Nicole (Daphnée Duplaix) about her other daughter Dani (Karla Mosley).

Thanks to Nicole, we know that Dani’s cheating husband, Bill (Timon Kyle Durrett), just turned her world upside down. A flip of the scene shows an angry Dani, who later gets scolded by her mother for her actions.

Beyond the Gates teases some soapy blackmail as Bill promises to expose all of Vernon’s (Clifton Davis) dirty little secrets. Several flashes on the screen reveal that there are many skeletons in the Dupree family closet to expose.

More Beyond the Gates teasers

Despite the soapy drama, Beyond the Gates is all about family at its core. That’s easy to see when the Dupree family and friends gather for a very special occasion.

Plus, the trailer features Vernon and Anita coming together to protect their family at all costs.

Beyond the Gates is a soap, which means romance, lying, cheating, and scheming are the name of the game. There’s also some humor to be had, as one of the characters compares their family to the famous Kardashian family.

Each new Beyond the Gates teaser is better than the last, and we can’t wait until the show premieres next month.

Beyond the Gates premieres on Monday, February 24, on CBS.