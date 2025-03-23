Beyond the Gates spoilers: Naomi’s decision, Dani spirals, and TomKat heats up

Beyond the Gates spoilers tease that drama and betrayal are coming for the people of Fairmont Crest.

The new CBS soap is off to a great start with viewers, and the storylines have more twists and turns than we can count.

After a week with just three new episodes, Beyond the Gates will return on Monday, March 24, with a whole week of content.

Dani (Karla Mosley) has been the focal point of the series. Her marriage to Bill (Timon Kyle Durrett) crumbled after his relationship with Hayley (Marquita Goings) was revealed.

Things will amp up with Naomi (Arielle Prepetit) taking on her father, but her family will stand 10 toes down with her.

Martin (Brandon Claybon) isn’t as slick as he thinks, and his grandfather is one step ahead.

Here’s what to expect when Beyond the Gates returns.

Naomi makes a bold move

After being approached to sue her father for sexual harassment in the workplace, things get dicey.

Bill won’t take the lawsuit lightly, and it seems Hayley will have something to say to Naomi when she learns about what’s happening.

Remember, Hayley and Naomi were once best friends. Things between them couldn’t be worse.

However, Naomi will get the support she needs from her husband and her mom. Dani wants nothing more than to see Bill being taken down, and their daughter spearheading the effort makes it much more enjoyable.

Dani continues to spiral out of control

To say Dani is over the top is an understatement. She has lost control since Bill moved on with Hayley.

Her latest antics are nothing compared to what’s to come. When she learns that Chelsea (RhonniRose Mantilla) isn’t interested in continuing to model, the news becomes the straw that breaks the camel’s back.

Dani has been focused on Chelsea’s modeling, even securing that dress for her to wear. Instead, she and Kat (Colby Muhammad) are working on something together.

Speaking of Kat, things take a turn with Tomas (Alex Alegria). He seems to like her a lot, and spoilers teased things move forward between the two.

More Beyond the Gates spoilers

Eva (Ambyr Michelle) stirs things up with Tomas, seemingly to spite her mom. She seems ready to bail on the plan to take Ted (Maurice Johnson) down.

Vanessa (Lauren Buglioli) is still sleeping around town despite being married to Doug (Jason Graham). She’s still a mystery, but The Beyond the Gates preview more shenanigans from the realtor.

Be sure to tune in all next week so that not a moment of the drama is missed.

Beyond the Gates airs weekdays on CBS.