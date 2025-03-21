Beyond the Gates spoilers for next week: Vernon’s wrath, Kat schemes, Naomi bombshell, Dani spirals, and more

Beyond the Gates spoilers for next week’s episodes of the new CBS soap tease the show is back with a bang.

The daytime drama had a short week, with only three new episodes airing.

After a four-day weekend, Beyond the Gates comes barreling back with more drama, chaos, lying, and scheming.

Chelsea (RhonniRose Mantilla) finally stands up to Dani (Karla Mosley) regarding her career.

The news sends an already struggling Dani into a downward spiral that she doesn’t cover very well.

If that’s not enough, a new Hamilton/Dupree family battle is brewing on Beyond the Gates.

Naomi causes chaos

This week, Naomi (Arielle Prepetit) was offered the chance to sue her father, Bill’s (Timon Kyle Durrett) law firm for sexual harassment. Next week, Naomi moves ahead with the lawsuit.

The move has Bill challenging his daughter, and Dani stands up for her. Naomi gets words of wisdom from Anita (Tamara Tunie) as she prepares to take on Bill.

Jacob (Jibre Hordges) vows to be there for his wife, but his own work problems get in the way, thanks to trouble with his partner Marcel (Darryl W. Handy). Red flags are raised for Jacob after Marcel starts being a little too nice to him.

Martin and Tyrell have secrets

Something is going on with Martin (Brandon Claybon), and his actions are causing problems.

Vernon (Clifton Davis), for one, lays into his grandson. Something tells us this has to do with Martin’s political dreams and his deep, dark secret.

Tension continues to mount between Martin and Smitty (Mike Manning) as the latter puts his husband in the hot seat. Smitty knows Martin is keeping some from him, so he demands answers.

Smitty and Martin also have their hands full with figuring out what’s going on with Tyrell (Jaden Lucas Miller). When Tyrell confides his secret in Samantha (Najah Jackson), will she tell their dads?

More Beyond the Gates news

Meanwhile, Kat (Colby Muhammad) spends more time with Tomas (Alex Alegria), much to the dismay of some of her family. Their bond deepens after Tomas spills a secret to Kat.

Even though Tomas has her attention, Kat isn’t letting up on the notion that Eva (Ambyr Michelle) is up to no good. Kat sets a trap for her enemy before the week is over.

Leslie (Trisha Mann-Grant) pushes Eva too far in her desire to help her daughter. This leads to another face-off between Leslie and Ted (Maurice Johnson).

Elsewhere in Fairmont Crest, Joey (Jon Lindstrom) gets into business with Vanessa (Lauren Buglioli) to keep Doug (Jason Graham) in line. It just might backfire on him, though, because Vanessa quickly becomes suspicious of Joey and Doug.

It’s another must-see week of Beyond the Gates, so make sure to tune in daily so you don’t miss a moment of the drama.

Beyond the Gates airs weekdays on CBS.