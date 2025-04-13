Beyond the Gates spoilers: Kat celebrates, Naomi stands up to Bill, and Dani gets inspired

The Beyond the Gates preview video highlights what’s coming up on the hit CBS soap.

Celebrations and admissions cause havoc for the Richardson crew while Dani (Karla Mosley) stews over the end of her marriage.

The Hamilton women are Team Dani, with Naomi (Arielle Prepetit) taking Bill (Timon Kyle Durrett) to task.

However, there is always time for family, especially when everyone comes together with Anita (Tamara Tunie) and Vernon (Clifton Vernon).

With May sweeps just a few weeks away, prepare for the big lead-up.

Here’s what’s happening this week on Beyond the Gates.

Kat’s birthday

It’s a big deal as Kat (Colby Muhammad) celebrates her birthday.

She invited Tomas (Alex Alegria) despite his run-in at the fashion show with the men in her life.

Kat is torn between moving forward with Tomas and sticking it out until they are in love. She confided in him that she was a virgin, but when she talks to Chelsea (RhonniRose Mantilla) in the preview video, Kat reveals she is considering moving to the next level.

Naomi and Bill clash

Naomi is ready to take Bill to task with this sexual harassment lawsuit.

He accuses her of doing this because of what she thinks he did to Dani, and while that may be a part of why she took the case, it isn’t the entire reason.

When the two go head-to-head, Naomi won’t back down. Despite what it could cost her, she is ready to win against her dad.

More Beyond the Gates tidbits

Nicole (Daphnée Duplaix) confronts Vanessa (Lauren Buglioli) about her intentions with Joey (Jon Lindstrom). The shady casino owner has his claws in her, and she has developed feelings for him.

Pamela (Cady McClain) suggests getting Dani out of the dumps. When she offers a solution, will she be able to make good on it, or will it be another disappointment in Dani’s life?

When Naomi and Dani team up to surprise Anita, will the Dupree women bond and cherish the moment, or will it become a learning experience as they all have something on their minds?

Doug (Jason Graham) is doing too much between the surgeries at the hospital and gambling in the casino all night. He nearly made a mistake in the operating room and can’t continue like this. What will it take for him to get his life together?

Beyond the Gates airs weekdays on CBS.