Beyond the Gates spoilers for next week: Kat calls out Eva, Hayley checks Dani, and more

Beyond the Gates spoilers for next week’s episodes of the new CBS soap tease that the drama will continue.

The Dupree family has many enemies, and the secrets within the family don’t help.

Eva (Ambyr Michelle) got Leslie (Trisha Mann-Grant) thrown out of the event, and we suspect more drama from the mother-daughter duo will ensue.

Vernon (Clifton Davis) attempts to keep everyone in the family in check, but he has more rogue members than he thinks — especially with Martin (Brandon Claybon) planning a big campaign.

Dani (Karla Mosley) is a loose cannon, and we haven’t seen the last of her crazy outbursts.

Here’s what to expect next week on Beyond the Gates.

Trouble for Bill and Hayley

Bill (Timon Kyle Durrett) and Hayley (Marquita Goings) may call it quits before it begins.

With Dani losing her mind over their marriage, there is so much drama that Hayley can’t keep up.

However, she will warn Dani, leaving us wondering what the new Mrs. Hamilton can do.

Meanwhile, when Jacob (Jibre Hordges) talks to Naomi (Arielle Prepetit) about taking on Bill and his law firm, she doesn’t immediately shut it down. Could she be interested in taking on her dad?

Nicole learns Andre’s secret

After telling Nicole (Daphnée Duplaix) he isn’t interested in Eva, Andre (Sean Freeman) finally comes clean about his feelings for Ashley (Jen Jacob).

She seems to know he is a ladies’ man, but his aunt doesn’t like him falling for someone in a relationship.

Kat (Colby Muhammad) confronts Eva when she finds her doing something suspicious. The latter assures Kat that she isn’t interested in anything she has, which doesn’t seem to bring her any comfort.

Ted (Maurice Johnson) pushes Nicole, which causes raised suspicions. Does this have anything to do with Leslie and her alter ego, Sheri?

More Beyond the Gates spoilers

Things heat up with Kat and Tom (Alex Alegria), even after her confession that she is a virgin. He works for Bill, though. It’s a slippery slope, especially because Dani is her aunt.

Anita (Tamara Tunie) and Vernon will have to monitor Dani closely. After the latest stunt she pulled, they are in damage control mode again. She isn’t handling things as they are being turned upside down in her life, and the lashing out is getting more dangerous.

Will Nicole find out the truth about Leslie and Ted? Will Ande continue to stalk Ashley?

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the drama is missed.

Beyond the Gates airs weekdays on CBS.