Beyond the Gates spoilers: Wedding chaos, secrets, revenge, flirty men, and a new face hit Fairmont Crest

Beyond the Gates spoilers reveal fans haven’t seen anything yet regarding the new CBS soap.

This week, soap fans were introduced to the people of Fairmont Crest and those who want to join the exclusive community.

The daytime drama has been on fire from the very first scene, and that won’t stop.

Beyond the Gates gave fans a Friday cliffhanger like we haven’t seen on a soap in a very long time.

The preview video for the show doesn’t give any answers about what will happen on Monday, either.

Instead, the footage leaves us with so many questions.

Wedding chaos explodes on Beyond the Gates

We knew Dani (Karla Mosley) wasn’t just going to sit there like a good girl and watch Bill (Timon Kyle Durrett) marry homewrecker Hayley (Marquita Goings).

However, Dani shooting up the wedding was not on our bingo card. That’s what happened, though, and the preview teases chaos erupts after shots ring out.

It’s unclear who gets shot, although the footage definitely teases Bill getting hurt. Vernon (Clifton Davis) and Anita (Tamara Tunie) look on in horror while other guests duck for cover, screaming.

Beyond the Gates spoilers reveal Dani and Hayley have a run-in, so the latter isn’t hurt in the shooting or, at the very least, not seriously injured.

Later in the footage, Bill says, “It’s time for payback.” The Dupree family better be on high alert after Dani’s stunt because Bill is out for blood.

Flirty men, new faces, and secrets take over Fairmont Crest

There seem to be plenty of secrets lurking when it comes to Fairmont Crest, especially regarding the Dupree family.

Beyond the Gates fans learned that Martin (Brandon Claybon) has a secret that’s giving him nightmares. The secret is also Bill’s leverage over the Dupree family, which got them to attend his wedding to Hayley.

Whatever the secret is, those outside of Fairmont Crest can’t stop talking about it. In the video, we see Martin tell his mom, Nicole (Daphnée Duplaix), that there’s something she needs to know.

Perhaps this concerns his nightmares or a new problem for the Richardson family.

Meanwhile, flirty Andre (Sean Freeman) can’t seem to help himself. Hot on the heels of his steamy hook-up with Dani, Andre turns his attention to Ashley (Jen Jacob).

The nurse calls him on his flirty ways, but her words have zero impact on the charmer. Wait until Ashley finds out Andre had sex with her best friend, Naomi’s (Arielle Prepetit) mom.

Soap vet Jon Lindstrom makes his debut as casino owner Joey Armstrong in the preview, and we can’t wait to see what he brings to the show.

Who else is loving the new CBS soap?

Beyond the Gates airs weekdays on CBS.