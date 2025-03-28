Beyond the Gates spoilers for next week: Dani drama, Naomi stands her ground, and Jacob pokes around

Beyond the Gates spoilers for next week’s episode of the new CBS soap tease that tensions run high in Fairmont Crest.

Dani (Karla Mosley) is a loose cannon, and we can always count on her to bring the crazy to any situation.

Leslie (Trisha Mann-Grant) is getting more ballsy, taking matters into her own hands when she gets the feeling Eva (Ambyr Michelle) isn’t all in on their plan anymore.

Martin (Brandon Claybon) harbors a massive secret, and Smitty (Mike Manning) isn’t ready to let it go. Something big is hidden, with Anita (Tamara Tunie) and Vernon (Clifton Davis) against Martin’s presidential aspirations.

A big casting change is coming with the role of Ted being recast. Maurice Johnson is out, and Keith D. Robinson is in.

Here’s what’s happening next week on Beyond the Gates.

Naomi warns Hayley

Naomi (Arielle Prepetit) isn’t playing games regarding her father or Hayley (Marquita Goings).

When the former friends have another sit-down next week, Naomi makes it clear she doesn’t want any help from Hayley. If she’s smart, the latter will heed the former’s warning when she tells her to stay away.

Funny cop business

While Jacob (Jibre Hordges) continues to push about what he saw with Joey (Jon Lindstrom), things get more dangerous for him.

His partner, Marcel (Darryl W. Handy), is in bed with Joey, and it seems his dad also knows this.

When Jacob sees Marcel taking money from Joey and goes to his dad with the information, what will Elon (Malachi Malik) say to his son? Secrets are being kept, and the father-son duo is walking a dangerous line.

Dani and Bill drama

Dani isn’t done trying to win Bill (Timon Kyle Durrett) back. She is beside herself without him, despite the pain and humiliation he caused her and her family.

When Hayley wonders where her husband is, could he be spending time with his ex-wife?

Stranger things have happened in Fairmont Crest.

More Beyond the Gates tidbits

Anita and Vernon are worried about what will happen if Martin continues to push to run for president.

He is getting ready to pull off the big move, but they are not on board because of his secret.

While the secret remains a mystery, their worry suggests there is more to it than it seems. Could it be a career-ending secret?

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the juicy drama is missed.

Beyond the Gates airs weekdays on CBS.