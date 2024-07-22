All My Children star Esta TerBlanche dead at 51, cause of death revealed

South African actress Esta TerBlanche, renowned for her memorable role on the iconic soap opera All My Children, has died at the age of 51.

The tragic news was confirmed by her publicist, Lisa Rodrigo, who took to Facebook to share the announcement.

“It’s with a heavy heart that my friend and client Esta TerBlanche passed away Thursday of natural causes. An autopsy report is pending,” Rodrigo wrote.

“I am still processing and in shock. Esta was a beautiful soul inside and out. I was proud to know her and work with her. More to come in the days ahead,” she added. “May she RIP with the angels that she is.”

The exact cause of her death is being reported as “natural causes” and is currently under investigation, with an autopsy report pending.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Her manager, Annie Spoliansky, also confirmed TerBlanche’s death to Entertainment Weekly.

All My Children star Esta TerBlanche has died. Pic credit: All My Promotions/Facebook

Spoliansky described Esta as an incredibly kind, loving, and generous person who deeply cared for both people and animals. She regularly fed and looked after squirrels, cherished her two cats, and treated some recent kittens as her own children.

Spoliansky expressed gratitude for having known Esta and was heartbroken by her passing.

Esta TerBlanche starred as Gillian Andrassy in All My Children

Born on January 7, 1973, in Rustenburg, South Africa, TerBlanche first gained national recognition when she was crowned Miss Teen South Africa in 1991.

This accolade opened doors for her acting career, leading to her prominent role as Bienkie Naudé Hartman in the popular South African drama Egoli: Place of Gold from 1992 to 1995.

Her performance on Egoli garnered widespread acclaim, but TerBlanche opted not to renew her contract, instead pursuing further opportunities in Los Angeles.

By 1997, TerBlanche’s talent and persistence paid off when she was cast as Gillian Andrassy on All My Children. Her character, a Hungarian princess, began as a troublemaker but evolved into a much-loved figure on the show.

Gillian’s romance with Cameron Mathison’s character, Ryan Lavery, became a fan favorite, culminating in the couple’s marriage. Despite the character’s popularity, Gillian was written out of the show in 2001 at TerBlanche’s request, as she decided to return to South Africa.

Esta TerBlanche teased TV comeback before her death

TerBlanche’s unexpected death has left fans and colleagues in mourning. The news is particularly poignant as it follows her recent hints at a possible return to acting.

In an interview with Soap Opera Digest, she expressed her enthusiasm about resuming her career, stating that it was “definitely something I would like to get back into.”

She also expressed her desire to work again with Cameron Mathison again and revealed that she had been in touch with her former co-star.