All My Children star Jeffrey Carlson dead at 48

ABC soap fans may remember Jeffrey Carlson for his role as Zarf/Zoe on the now-defunct soap, All My Children.

His contribution to the soap made headlines in the mid-2000s when he was written into AMC to tell an important story many weren’t ready to hear.

Jeffrey was heavily involved in plays on and off Broadway, and his talent was unmatchable.

The news of his passing came from a friend, who made the announcement on social media over the weekend.

He wrote, “RIP Jeffrey Carlson, 48, exposed-nerve star of Broadway (Billy in The Goat, Marilyn in Taboo) and TV (the groundbreaking trans character Zoe on All My Children). A powerful actor and a painful loss.”

While Jeffrey mainly had stepped out of the spotlight, he had been teaching and performing at the Goodman Theater in Chicago.

Jeffrey Carlson as Zarf/Zoe on All My Children

All My Children fans will remember when the Fushion era hit the ABC soap.

The cosmetic company was a huge set where plenty happened, and it’s where Zarf, a male-presenting personality, was connected to when “he” arrived on-scene.

Jeffrey Carlson played the role of Zarf/Zoe with such excellence and in a way that wasn’t seen on soaps before. He was only in Pine Valley for less than a year, but his imprint on the soap world was marked for good.

When Zarf met Bianca (Eden Riegel), the attraction was intense. She was put off by him when he kissed her because she was very clear she wasn’t into men and was a lesbian. As their friendship continued, Zarf told Bianca that he was transgender and was born inside the wrong body.

It was then that Zarf began transitioning into Zoe. When Zoe decided to leave Pine Valley, Bianca went with her. Things between them didn’t last, and Zoe wasn’t with her when Bianca returned home.

Jeffrey Carlson’s death stuns the theater community

Details behind the death of Jeffrey Carlson weren’t made public.

The only information revealed was by Adam Feldman on Twitter. However, as news began to spread, the theater community mourned the loss of the great talent.

The comment section lit up with people who had worked with him or admired him in various plays.

Jeffrey Carlson’s death will be felt by many as news of his passing spreads. His impact on theater and the soap world are two of his biggest accomplishments.