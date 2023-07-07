General Hospital spoilers for next week: Shots are fired, a visit to Pine Valley, and more

General Hospital spoilers tease next week’s episodes of the ABC soap will be filled with shocking incidents and more secrets and lies.

As someone fights for their life, another person offers part of themselves to a family member.

The storylines are finally heating up, but with so many secrets and lies that need keeping, they all could implode at any minute.

Danger is the name of the game, but who is in the line of fire and why?

Port Charles is due for some big action, and it looks like next week is when things kick off.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Here’s what to expect next week on General Hospital.

Lucy and Felicia go searching for answers

After Lucy (Lynn Herring) hired Felicia (Kristina Wagner) to look into Martin (Michael E. Knight) after he began to act strange.

What she found was a lead through bank statements. After discovering deposits from somewhere in Pine Valley, Felicia told Lucy what she found.

Spoilers tease that Felicia and Lucy head to Pine Valley to find out where the money comes from and why Martin is receiving it.

This is where Jackson Montgomery (Walt Willey) comes in. He will be the person Lucy and Felicia seek out. What information will he have for the ladies?

Someone gets shot

The Metro Court has been hopping as of late.

General Hospital spoilers tease that someone gets shot and will fight for their life.

While it’s not clear who takes the bullet, something tells us it has everything to do with Pikeman in some way or another.

Ava (Maura West) and Austin (Roger Howarth) were already threatened once, and next time may be more than just a threat.

Sonny (Maurice Benard) was also a target and shot at on the docks. Could he be the one who takes a bullet? It’s unlikely, but with Dex (Evan Hofer) there to keep an eye on him, he has added protection.

Other Port Charles tidbits

Nina (Cynthia Watros) feels immense guilt about everything playing out. She didn’t intend for Drew (Cameron Mathison) to become collateral damage, but he is now spending time in prison.

With Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) trying to work on her relationship with Nina, there is every reason to feel guilty. And Chase (Josh Swickard) knows that Nina was at the Metro Court pool when Ned (Wally Kurth) fell; it’s only a matter of time before the entire truth comes out.

With Molly (Holiday Mia Kriegel) revealing her struggles to her sisters and mom, there was plenty of sympathy for her. Spoilers tease that Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) warns someone not to make a fast decision. Could Kristina (Kate Mansi) offer to donate her eggs to help Molly and TJ (Tajh Bellow) have a baby? Something tells us this is precisely where it’s headed.

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the drama is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.