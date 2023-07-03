General Hospital spoilers: Drew heads to prison, Carly and Sam talk, and Gladys plots

General Hospital spoilers for this week’s episodes of the ABC soap tease that shady moves are made.

June came and gone, and July is here to send everything into chaos.

This week, Drew (Cameron Mathison) reports to prison, which creates big feelings.

Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) has worked hard to get where she is, yet the people she should be able to trust are just out to hurt her and send her spiraling back into the life she climbed out of.

The behind-the-scenes betrayal and the consequences of actions will have much to do with what happens this week and throughout the month.

Here’s what’s happening on General Hospital this week.

Drew gets booked in Pentonville

Drew was shocked to learn that he would spend three years in Pentonville when the deal he cut for insider trading was supposed to be six months in Spring Ridge.

He checks into Pentonville, posing for his mugshot in the General Hospital preview video. Last week, Cyrus (Jeff Kober) revealed he knew Drew was on his way in, which means there will be some contact between the two.

As this becomes a reality, Carly (Laura Wright) and Sam (Kelly Monaco) sit down and discuss things. Sam isn’t thrilled that Drew sacrificed himself so his lady love could remain free, especially after he had just returned to his life and his daughter.

Sam has always gotten the short stick when it comes to her men and Carly. Jason (Steve Burton) was also the same way, so she shouldn’t be surprised at this point.

Gladys and the doctor sabotage Sasha

Things have been going well for Sasha while working through her losses. She is sober and functioning well at Deception, so she believes it’s time she takes control of her life.

Gladys (Bonnie Burroughs) works overtime to ensure that Sasha isn’t given the green light to control her money and decisions. She depends on the money to pay off Selina (Lydia Look) for her losses, and without access, she will have to figure out another way.

In the General Hospital preview video, Gladys has roped in the poker-playing doctor to help her win the case. He hands Sasha a prescription bottle, which is concerning.

Will she go back to using it following this attempt to gain independence?

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the drama is missed. Also, remember it is a short week, with only four new episodes and an encore airing on Tuesday for the Fourth of July.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.