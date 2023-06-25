General Hospital’s Sofia Mattsson welcomes second child

It was a happy birthday for General Hospital star Sofia Mattsson as she introduced her baby girl.

As Sofia celebrated her special day, she announced the arrival of her second child. No details were given except for her daughter’s birthday, May 21.

This marks the second baby Sofia welcomed since beginning her stint as Sasha Gilmore on General Hospital. When she welcomed her first child, her sister filled in for her on the ABC soap while she took her maternity leave.

The writers didn’t add Sofia’s pregnancy to the storyline this time. The first time, Sasha was’/ pregnant with Brando’s (Johnny Wactor) baby, but their little boy Liam didn’t survive.

She captioned the post, “💕 Couldn’t ask for a better birthday than spending it with my girl who’s a little over one month today! Born 5-21-23 💖 Thank you so much for all the birthday wishes!! Feeling very grateful 🥰”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Her General Hospital costars, present and past, immediately flooded the comment section with good wishes.

Sofia Mattsson’s General Hospital costars gush over baby news

It’s often said that working on General Hospital breeds lifelong friendships, and it seems that is the case.

Sofia Mattsson received many comments from costars that were birthday wishes and congratulations on welcoming her baby girl.

Laura Wright (Carly Corinthos) called the little one “beautiful” and sent birthday wishes.

Brytni Sarpy (former Valerie) and Briana Nicole Henry (former Jordan) both offered congratulations and birthday acknowledgment for Sofia.

And her onscreen bestie, Katelyn MacMullen (Willow), dropped by to say hi to the little girl and tell Sofia, “ILYSM.”

Sofia’s General Hospital costars left comments. Pic credit: @iamsofiamattsson/Instagram

Sasha on General Hospital

Things are looking up for Sasha on General Hospital.

She’s had some tough blows with losing her son, Liam, and his father and her husband, Brando. She turned to opiates to avoid feeling anything, and when she finally got clean and on the right track, Brando was killed by the Hook Killer.

Sasha is currently under guardianship, with Gladys (Bonnie Burroughs) being her guardian. That is the current storyline, as she wants to get out from under it after she has progressed a lot in recent weeks.

However, Glayds isn’t ready to give up control of Sasha’s money. There’s also the Cody (Josh Kelly) factor, which seems to be heading toward romance.

Be sure to tune in to see what they do with Sasha while Sofia goes on maternity leave.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.