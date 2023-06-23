General Hospital spoilers for next week: Ava panics, Zeke and Jordan talk, and Sasha opens up to Sonny

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of the ABC soap tease unexpected things continue to happen in Port Charles.

There’s plenty to worry about, especially where Ava (Maura West) and Austin (Roger Howarth) are concerned.

Everything should have gone off without a hitch where Drew (Cameron Mathison) and Carly (Laura Wright) are concerned.

With July just around the corner, the ABC soap is gearing up for some big moves in some storylines, as they all have picked up the pace.

Meanwhile, Ned’s (Wally Kurth) family worries as Nina (Cynthia Watros) hopes she can bide enough time until he remembers who he is and what he knew before he hit his head.

Here’s what to expect from General Hospital next week.

Ava and Austin are in deep

Ava had no idea what she was getting herself into when she and Austin teamed up to deal with Nikolas (Adam Huff).

Now that Mason (Nathanyael Grey) is threatening them, and Austin knows what will happen if they don’t comply, the situation amplifies next week.

Something has Ava rattled next week, and as time goes on, she becomes increasingly concerned.

It’s likely Mason drops by to check on the progress she and Austin have made.

Trina and Spencer

While both are busy with family matters, Trina (Tabyana Ali) and Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) manage to spend time together.

Things have been complicated, and that won’t stop next week. Trina will put her mom in the hot seat as she asks Portia (Brook Kerr) some questions that are a bit tough.

Meanwhile, something sets Spencer off, leaving someone wondering if he can raise his little brother.

However, Spencer is his best self when he is with Trina.

Other Port Charles tidbits

Zeke (Gavin Houston) will find Jordan (Tanisha Harper), and it likely won’t be a happy reunion. She is likely upset he told Portia about her and Curtis (Donnell Curtis).

In the coming days, Jackson Montgomery (Walt Willey) will pop up in Port Charles, and it’s likely associated with Drew’s issues after being sentenced to three years.

Sasha (Sofia Mattson) opens up to Sonny (Maurice Benard) later in the week. Will she tell him her guardianship is still intact? After all, Gladys (Bonnie Burroughs) will strike a deal with the doctor to ensure he doesn’t clear her.

With so much happening next week on General Hospital, you won’t want to miss a single moment.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.