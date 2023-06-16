General Hospital spoilers for next week: Drew faces a setback, Nina worries, and more

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of the ABC soap tease actions have consequences, and a few people may have to accept that.

Due to breaking news coverage, the soap is airing two days behind schedule. As the summer goes on, more coverage of current events could likely disrupt things. Also, the WGA strike is still happening, so there are concerns about how many episodes are left in the can.

As the SEC storyline ramps up, decisions made and the knowledge accrued threaten to expose everything that happened behind the scenes.

Next week, a few other storylines will be touched on, including the situation between Cody (Josh Kelly) and Gladys (Bonnie Burroughs). Also, Selina (Lydia Look) is back in Port Charles, complicating things.

As July draws near, the writers are preparing for another shocking month.

Here’s what to expect next week on General Hospital.

Nina continues to worry over a spur-of-the-moment decision

Revenge isn’t always the best answer, especially in Port Charles.

Nina (Cynthia Watros) regrets making the call to the SEC, and she is shaking in her boots, knowing that Ned (Wally Kurth) knows the truth about her making it.

Speaking of Ned, he is due to wake up, but he won’t likely recall eavesdropping on Nina and Martin (Michael E. Knight) — at least for now.

Spoilers tease that Ava (Maura West) is the voice of reason in a situation, which likely has to do with Nina and her worries. Will she give her friend sound advice and avoid blowing up her life in the process?

Drew’s shock

Speaking of blowing up life, Drew (Cameron Mathison) decided to make a deal and take the brunt of things with the SEC. Carly (Laura Wright) isn’t happy about any of it, and it seems she was right to be hesitant.

Drew thought he had considered every possible scenario, but he didn’t. After taking a meeting with Sam (Kelly Monaco) to presumably tell her about the deal he made, things go south quickly.

What could be happening that causes Drew and Carly to panic?

Other Port Charles news

Finn (Michael Easton) has to referee things between his father and Tracy (Jane Elliot). What could Gregory (Gregory Harrison) have done to upset the cranky Quartermaine?

Molly (Holiday Mia Kriegel) and TJ (Tajh Bellow) will revisit their infertility struggles. It seems Holiday will remain in the role for the foreseeable future as Haley Pullos entered rehab following a near-fatal car crash that led to her DUI arrest.

Cody will summon Gladys, likely on the advice of Sam, who he talked to about the situation. His job and livelihood are on the line because of her framing him for attempting to steal the bracelet she wore to the Nurses Ball. He knows about her dealings with Sasha’s (Sofia Mattsson) money, so will he lay it all out?

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the drama is missed.

General Hospital airs on weekdays on ABC.