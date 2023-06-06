General Hospital spoilers: Jackson Montgomery heads to Port Charles

A little bit of Pine Valley nostalgia is coming to Port Charles.

That’s right, Walt Willey is bringing his beloved All My Children character, Jackson Montgomery, to General Hospital.

While the details aren’t all clear, he is set to debut in July, which is good news for viewers who worry about the WGA strike affecting new shows.

Given that Jackson, or Jack as he was lovingly called, is coming to Port Charles, it’s likely due to a legal matter. With the SEC coming after Carly (Laura Wright) and Drew (Cameron Mathison) and Diane (Carolyn Hennesy) representing Carly, there needs to be someone else who represents Drew.

He could also be in town for Anna (Finola Hughes), as she was familiar with him when she was in Pine Valley for a bit. Remember, she and David Hayward (Vincent Irizarry) shared a daughter.

The possibilities are endless, but the excitement remains the same no matter who he will share scenes with.

Walt Willey will see former All My Children colleagues on set

All My Children may be gone, but long-time ABC soap fans still hold Pine Valley in their hearts.

Walt Willey was a fan favorite on the soap, and his on-again-off-again relationship with Erica Kane (Susan Lucci) was a highlight.

Coming to the set of General Hospital will reunite him with Cameron Mathison, who played Ryan Lavery on AMC, Michael E. Knight, who played Tad Martin, Finola Hughes, who was Anna on AMC too, and Maurice Benard, who played Nico.

It’s a shame Rebecca Budig isn’t back in town as Hayden, as she was his daughter, Greenlee, on All My Children.

Storyline details for Walt Willey on General Hospital

Only Walt Willey bringing Jackson Montogomery to Port Charles has been confirmed.

And while he is a lawyer by trade, he could be coming to town for an entirely different reason, though that’s less likely.

The two big storylines are the SEC and Anna’s fight against the WSB. That leaves three people who need representation and only two practicing lawyers in town. It would be interesting to see who the writers pair Jackson with, but it will likely be Drew since Martin has already done some work with Anna, and Diane has been speaking with Carly.

The possibilities are all intriguing, and in the coming weeks, Jackson’s place in Port Charles will be revealed, as well as how long he plans to stick around.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.