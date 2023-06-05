General Hospital spoilers: Carly won’t flip on Sonny and Ned thinks he knows who’s behind the SEC call

General Hospital spoilers reveal that lines are crossed, and secrets are exposed on the ABC soap.

Friday’s cliffhanger ended with Michael (Chad Duell) and Carly (Laura Wright) discussing the flash drive.

The storyline with the SEC and what happens next will likely play out over the summer, or at least until the episodes written run out due to the WGA strike.

Everything is tied together, with so much at stake for everyone, including Sonny (Maurice Benard).

Family has always been the center for Sonny and the Quartermaines, but a lot stands to change with the revelation about who called the SEC and the motives behind it.

Here’s what to expect this week from General Hospital.

Carly won’t sacrifice Sonny’s freedom for hers

Despite everything that happened, Carly won’t turn against Sonny. That isn’t an option for her, and she clarifies that to Michael.

She wants to know who else knows about the flash drive, and she won’t like it when she finds out Joss (Eden McCoy) knows all about it. Things get even worse when she learns that Michael hired Dex (Evan Hofer) to infiltrate Sonny’s organization and get the evidence, and now Joss is in love with him.

Carly vows that she won’t sacrifice Sonny’s freedom for her own, but Michael wants to do it for her. Carly may hate what happened to Sonny at the hands of Nina (Cynthia Watros), but she isn’t willing to throw him under the bus. However, knowing Michael and Joss would in a heartbeat makes her nervous.

Will Carly successfully get Michael to destroy the flash drive before it’s too late?

Ned thinks he knows who made the call

Ned (Wally Kurth) has been adamant he isn’t the one who turned in Drew (Cameron Mathison) and Carly. And viewers know he wasn’t.

General Hospital writers inferred that Nina gave Martin (Michael E. Knight) the information to make the anonymous call, but could someone have beat them to the punch?

In the General Hospital promo, Ned talks to someone off-screen and says, “It was you all along.”

There’s been some speculation Tracy (Jane Elliot) could be involved somehow. She is keeping secrets, and nothing would make her happier than to stick it to Carly and Drew. Spoilers teased that she has a conversation with Finn (Michael Easton) that he can’t make sense of — so is Tracy involved?

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.