General Hospital spoilers for next week: Sonny in danger, Willow gets good news, and Chalynn update

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of the ABC soap tease that legal issues for a few Port Charles residents could be serious.

Things for Sonny (Maurice Benard) are now complicated, and he has no idea.

There is also an update on Willow (Katelyn MacMullen), which indicates she may not be on her deathbed anymore.

After Ava (Maura West) and Austin (Roger Howarth) got a visit from Mason (Nathanyael Grey) this week, they should be concerned. Perhaps that’s why the good doctor gives the blonde vixen a warning. However, it’s unlikely she will take his advice.

With everything set to happen next week, the lawyers of Port Charles should be rolling in the dough in no time.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Here’s what to expect next week on General Hospital.

Sonny has no idea what he’s up against

Sonny has no idea there’s a possibility he could lose his freedom, and it’s all due to Nina (Cynthia Watros) trying to stick it to Carly (Laura Wright).

Instead, she managed to put Carly in a position where her dealings with the SEC could disappear if she gave Sonny to the Feds. They have been gunning for him for years, and with Michael (Chad Duell) having evidence of the Pikeman deal, they could lock him away for a long time.

Joss (Eden McCoy) has a plan of her own, and it could blow everything up. General Hospital spoilers tease she doesn’t hold her poker face well, and she is unable to deny the feelings she has. Is it her distaste for Sonny or her love for Dex (Evan Hofer)?

By mid-week, Carly will make a decision. Will it be to turn on Sonny, or will she try to fight the case while hoping to keep her relationship with Drew (Cameron Mathison) intact?

Brook Lynn and Chase spend time together

Since Chase (Josh Swickard) came back to Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) after he met with Tracy (Jane Elliot), we haven’t seen much of them.

That changes next week on General Hospital. Spoilers tease the couple spends time celebrating, but what is the occasion?

There’s also something Brook Lynn is worried about, which likely has to do with whatever Tracy wants with Deception. She is trying to appease her granny, but there is more to the story here. With Jane Elliot returning on a contract, the storyline is going somewhere, but the path is unclear.

Other Port Charles tidbits

Willow gets some encouraging news but isn’t out of the woods yet. By the end of the week, TJ (Tajh Bellow) is caring for a patient, and we assume it’s Willow because he’s been the one giving her family the updates.

Trina (Tabyana Ali) gets a shock, but it’s unclear what it could be. Curtis (Donnell Turner) was revealed to be her father, so what else could catch the young woman by surprise?

Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) and Kevin (Jon Lindstrom) will also appear next week.

Plenty is happening next week, so tune in daily so that not a moment of juicy drama is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.