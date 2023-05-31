Former General Hospital star Tyler Christopher arrested for public intoxication

Tyler Christopher has been arrested for public intoxication.

The former General Hospital and Days of our Lives star was arrested after cops reportedly found him sleeping near a terminal at an airport in Southern California.

According to TMZ, Burbank Police Department claims their officers found him asleep on the ground and suspected his condition was alcohol-related.

When they woke him up, he reportedly told them he’d missed his flight.

Officers claimed the actor appeared intoxicated and could not care for himself.

After being handcuffed and booked, he was cited and released with a court date.

Tyler Christopher’s previous alcohol-related incident

This isn’t the first time Tyler has caught an alcohol-related charge. In 2019, he was arrested after reportedly going on a bender and falling asleep in the back of an Uber.

He has previously opened up about his issues with alcohol, notably with his former costar, Maurice Benard, on his podcast State of Mind.

Tyler Christopher lost his soap career due to alcohol

Tyler Christopher held the role of Nikolas Cassadine on General Hospital. He was a fan favorite, and when Nikolas ended up presumed dead and no longer a part of the show, it was a sad day for viewers.

There was hope he would return one day as Cassadines never really die, but it wasn’t Tyler in the role when Nikolas did find his way back to Port Charles. Marcus Coloma took over, and when he was written out earlier this year, there was buzz that Tyler could return, but that won’t be the case.

After leaving General Hospital, Tyler headed to Days of our Lives in the role of Stefan DiMera, now held by his former General Hospital costar, Brandon Barash.

When he was replaced on the NBC soap, the reason behind it wasn’t made clear. It was just put out that he was recast, and that was it.

He has since admitted he left both soaps due to his alcohol issues.

Alcohol not only cost him his soap career but also nearly cost him his life on several occasions. His personal relationships were also affected, including the one he has with his children.

When he talked about the reality of his battle with alcohol battle on State of Mind, Tyler revealed he almost died at least three times — with alcohol poisoning and withdrawal being some of the things he dealt with that contributed to his near-death experiences.