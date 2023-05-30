General Hospital spoilers: Victor’s will and Trina’s truth

General Hospital spoilers tease that as May sweeps wrap up, the ABC soap is ready to throw caution to the wind.

Trina’s (Tabyana Ali) paternity has been a slow build, dating back to Stella’s (Vernee Watson) mystery match. This week, the truth about who fathered her will be revealed.

As suspected, the reading of Victor Cassadine’s (Charles Shaughnessy) will occur. The people who received invites will be present, and it is a somber gathering, to say the least.

Nothing is cut and dry regarding the Cassadines, and no one is ever really dead, either.

As May sweeps come to a close, it’s unclear how many more episodes the ABC soap has left before the WGA strike will affect things. It’s been almost a month since the strike began, and only a few weeks are likely left.

Here’s what to expect this week on General Hospital.

Trina’s paternity

The General Hospital lab has the results back for Trina. She is understandably torn about what this will mean for her life moving forward.

Taggert (Real Andrews) has always been her dad. She didn’t know otherwise until coming to Port Charles, and now, Curtis (Donnell Turner) may very well be her biological father.

Curtis saved her and Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) from Victor, and she feels she owes him the truth.

We’d be shocked if the test said Taggert, but since it’s a soap and Selina (Lydia Look) offered to alter the test for Curtis, anything is possible.

Victor offers ‘the truth’

While reading Victor’s will, he is shown on video via a computer sitting in front of his guests.

Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn), Ava (Maura West), and Laura (Genie Francis) are seated on a couch as the video begins.

It appears he leaves Spencer a key and a box, which he opens alongside Trina before the video cuts out.

Victor’s voice says, “I leave you the truth.”

What the truth is remains to be seen, but anything is possible given it is a Cassadine truth. Could it lead to the discovery of what happened to Nikolas (Adam Huff) at the hands of Ava? General Hospital spoilers teased Ava would get a shocking surprise. And we all know Nikolas is being kept alive somewhere.

Even though it is a short week, there is plenty of drama to come.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.