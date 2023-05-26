General Hospital spoilers for next week: Laura hosts an event, Ava gets a surprise, and Nina is bitter

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit ABC drama tease that there are plenty of meetings to be taken and decisions to be made.

As the final days of May sweeps end, the future of what will happen over the summer looms.

Deals must be made, and secrets will come to light, including one about a missing someone’s whereabouts.

The people of Port Charles have put themselves in vulnerable spots. While some relationships will grow closer, others are expected to go up in smoke.

What’s done in the dark always comes to light and, in true soap fashion, will blow up in a big way.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Here’s what to expect next week on General Hospital.

Shortened week

Memorial Day will be observed on Monday, May 29, as the last week of May approaches.

That means a new episode of General Hospital won’t air, but an encore will play instead.

Viewers can enjoy an episode from October when Holly Sutton (Emma Samms) returned to Port Charles with a mission to frame Anna (Finola Hughes).

Meeting of the minds

General Hospital spoilers tease that Laura (Genie Francis) calls a meeting. Could it be to discuss Victor’s (Charles Shaughnessy) will reading? After all, several Port Charles residents received invites to hear it read.

There is also a tease that Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) catches Laura by surprise. Will it be because of what he inherits, or is it something he does?

Meanwhile, Nina (Cynthia Watros) is upset to learn Sonny (Maurice Benard) takes a meeting with Carly (Laura Wright). She didn’t consider the lengths he would go to for his ex-wife when she was in trouble. Nina wants Carly gone, and it doesn’t appear to be working out.

Ava gets a shock

It’s been quite a while since the subject of Nikolas (Adam Huss) has been brought up. General Hospital viewers saw him in a hospital bed with Austin’s (Roger Howarth) cousin.

There’s no coincidence that Ava and Austin are interrupted together just before she gets a shock. The two of them know what allegedly happened when she “killed” Nikolas in a fit of rage. With his body gone, she has been sleeping with one eye open.

Will Nikolas return to Port Charles, or will Austin’s cousin place heavy blackmail on her? This could lead to major problems for both Ava and Austin if it isn’t handled.

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the drama is missed.

General Hospital airs on weekdays on ABC.