General Hospital spoilers: Will Nina confess to Sonny?

General Hospital spoilers tease that the final week of May sweeps is filled with guilt, accusations, and sad realities.

Nina (Cynthia Watros) has been on a downward spiral since learning Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) is her daughter, and Carly (Laura Wright) knew for months before the truth was revealed.

The tension is so thick that it could be cut with a knife.

Revenge has been on the forefront, and it seems that the call Nina made wasn’t supposed to backfire as it did. While she didn’t call the SEC herself, she did have Martin (Michael E. Knight) do her dirty work.

Now, Ned (Wally Kurth) is taking the fall for her, and she gets more nervous as the situation worsens.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Here’s what’s going down in Port Charles this week.

Carly and Drew make a plan

In the General Hospital preview, Drew (Cameron Mathison) suggests they go after whoever called the SEC. Carly worries about what will happen next because her connection to Sonny (Maurice Benard) could work against her.

While Drew initially believed Ned was the one who called the SEC, it seems his suspicions shifted this week. General Hospital spoilers teased he would get more suspicious as the week goes on.

Will he remember his conversation with Nina at the hospital months ago? She made it known that she was aware of their relationship, so it shouldn’t be hard to put things together.

Ava warns Nina

If Nina should listen to anyone, it’s Ava (Maura West).

Ava has crossed Sonny and lived to tell about it, but she won’t repeat that mistake. She knows that his family, which includes Carly, is off-limits.

Nina looks distraught as Ava warns her about what could happen when Sonny finds out she was the one who put the SEC situation in motion.

A flip of the scene brings Nina and Sonny together. She says she has something to tell, but whether she will get the truth out remains to be seen. She knows just how much she stands to lose, and with Sonny’s progress with Michael (Chad Duell), there is a possibility she could build a relationship with her daughter in the future.

The call to the SEC was the wrong move, and now, it looks like Nina will pay a heavy price when the truth comes out.

Will Nina confess to Sonny?

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the drama is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.