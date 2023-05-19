General Hospital spoilers for next week: Nina spirals, new faces, and Willow’s moment

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of the ABC soap tease May sweeps may be wrapping up, but the drama is far from over.

As Joss (Eden McCoy) reels from the news that Michael (Chad Duell) is no longer feuding with Sonny (Maurice Benard), she decides to confront her big brother.

There is still a lot to unpack where Nina (Cynthia Watros) is concerned too. She has been regretting her call to the SEC since she made it, and next week, she begins to spiral as the walls close in.

Meanwhile, Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) will get plenty of support from her loved ones by the end of the week. Does this mean that the transplant happened?

And the focus on Curtis (Donnell Turner), Portia (Brook Kerr), and Jordan (Tanisha Harper)’s triangle will take center stage. There are complicated feelings, and after a kiss shared between the commissioner and nightclub owner this week, the situation escalated.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Here’s what to expect from General Hospital next week.

Drew’s suspicions grow

Nina should know better than to talk to Drew (Cameron Mathison) and play dumb. After all, she did admit to him that she knew he and Carly (Laura Wright) were together not too long ago.

Drew has dealt with a lot, and even though he suspected Ned (Wally Kurth) was the one who made the call to the SEC, he is beginning to wonder. Ned has denied his involvement, and those who know him are starting to believe in his innocence, so if he didn’t do it, who did?

As he pieces things together, it looks like Nina should be worried.

New Davis girls

Next week on General Hospital, viewers will see the Davis sisters (except Sam) with new faces.

Lexi Ainsworth will no longer be in the role of Kristina as soap vet Kate Mansi has replaced her. This came as a shock to viewers who last saw Kristina at Michael and Willow’s wedding.

And with the storyline about infertility struggles between TJ (Tajh Bellow) and Molly (Haley Pullos) amping up, viewers will see the role of Molly being temporarily recast — for now. Initially, it was revealed Haley had been involved in a car accident, but earlier this week, they learned she was arrested for DUI after a wrong-way crash. After that, Haley reportedly entered a treatment facility, so it’s unclear how long the role will be recast or if Haley will return.

Other Port Charles tidbits

Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) and Chase (Josh Swickard) may be on the way to romance again. That is after Tracy (Jane Elliot) has a conversation and meal with the police officer.

Sonny isn’t keen on being told what to do, so he will push back when someone pushes him to change his ways. Does this have to do with the Pikeman deal?

Look for a big push as the last full week of May sweeps plays out. New storylines that will take viewers through summer should begin, meaning a shift in focus.

Be sure to tune in daily so that a moment of the juicy drama is missed.

General Hospital airs on weekdays on ABC.