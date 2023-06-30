General Hospital spoilers for next week: Tracy and Cody take meetings, Carly and Sam talk, and more

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of the ABC soap tease that suspicions are rising when it comes to a few shady Port Charles residents.

Plenty of lies and secrets are floating around the city, mainly concerning love and money.

As June fades away and July begins, things begin to get murky. And with so many nosy people, some secrets will be made public.

Paternity secrets, knowledge about Ned/Eddie’s (Wally Kurth) fall, and more are all being kept by those afraid to let the truth come to light.

When one cop does some digging that raises his suspicions, will he be able to piece one or more of the mysteries together?

Here’s what to expect next week on General Hospital.

Sam and Carly exchange words

After learning Drew (Cameron Mathison) was headed to Pentonville instead of Spring Ridge, Sam (Kelly Monaco) was unhappy. She had prepared him to be away for a short stint, not three years.

Sam raised his allegiance to Carly (Laura Wright) as a concern, and that caused a bit of a scuffle. So when Same and Carly clear the air next week, how will their tempers hold up?

After all, Drew and Carly just professed their love, and he put her ahead of his relationship with his daughter, who Sam and Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) have been raising together as a blended family with Danny and Rocko.

Cody’s secret

Regarding Cody Bell (Josh Kelly), several mysteries surround him.

General Hospital spoilers tease Felicia’s (Kristina Wagner) interest is piqued, which may lead her to discover the truth about his paternity. After all, he is Mac’s (John J. York) biological son.

When he meets with Scotty (Kin Shriner), is it about Gladys (Bonnie Burroughs) or something else?

Speaking of Gladys, she is caught off guard. She receives news she wasn’t expecting. Could this be about the guardianship situation with Sasha (Sofia Mattsson)? Gladys thought she had it on lock with the doctor being a part of Selina’s (Lydia Look) poker crew, but maybe someone else got to him?

Other Port Charles news

General Hospital spoilers tease that a meeting between Diane (Carolyn Hennesy) and Tracy (Jane Elliot) occurs. What could the ladies possibly be discussing? Something is going on with Tracy that has to do with the Deceptor, but that’s not likely it. However, it may be about Ned/Eddie and a power of attorney.

Meanwhile, something has Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) all riled up. Between Tracy having her spy on Deception and her father not remembering her, things are beginning to weigh heavily on her.

Nina (Cynthia Watros) gets some good news, which we think concerns Ned/Eddie skipping town. She tried to persuade him to leave for a bigger place while Sonny (Maurice Benard) was out handling things, and it would be the best possible scenario for her. However, she has no idea that Chase (Josh Swickard) knows she witnessed Ned’s fall. When that gets brought up, there will be so many questions.

Also, it is only a four-episode week, with Tuesday’s episode being an encore presentation of Epiphany’s (Sonya Eddy) goodbye. It aired earlier this year and was a tear-jerker as the actress unexpectedly passed in December.

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the drama is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.