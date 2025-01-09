Sherri Shepherd stops show to call out audience members: ‘Look at y’all horny people’

Sherri Shepherd loves her audiences but isn’t afraid to point out their thirsty behavior.

The Sherri talk show host did just that recently when she announced a celebrity engagement that got tongues wagging.

The 57-year-old talked to her audience during a recent episode of Sherri, revealing that Tom Holland had reportedly popped the question, and his girlfriend, Zendaya, accepted the proposal.

Sherri congratulated the newly engaged couple and shared how she felt about Zendaya sporting her purported engagement ring on the Golden Globes red carpet.

“That ring is five carats; who cares how I feel?” she teased.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Sherri admitted that she “really likes” Zendaya and Tom together because they’re “both two big superstars, [they’ve] got such a sweet love for each other, and pretty much, you know, you don’t hear about drama in their relationship.”

Sherri swoons over Tom Holland’s shirtless photos

Sherri Shepherd admitted that despite the couple’s fame and other accolades, she can’t help but focus on something else: Tom’s physique.

The daytime host shared photos of Tom’s recent Men’s Health magazine cover, gushing over his “perfectly symmetrical” six-pack abs and the “veins popping out of his arms.”

As Sherri continued swooning over Tom’s figure, her audience did the same, and she took notice.

“Look at y’all horny people in the back… I know!” she joked.

Sherri unveils the Zenday-Away

Sheri Shepherd also shared that Tom Holland frequently fights off the paparazzi in public with his fiancee.

Because of his inclination to do so, Sherri devised a mock-up device that Tom could use to fend off pushy photographers: The Zenday-Away.

The idea stemmed from Tom starring as Spider-Man, featuring an oversized, spiderweb-covered spray can

Sherri demonstrated how to use the product as make-believe paparazzi swarmed her on stage.

Sherri aimed her Zenday-Away at the photographers and told her audience, “As the paparazzi is hounding your woman, you just spray ‘em!”

“You just spray ‘em, and then they’re gonna run away!” Sherri declared as the actors ran off stage. “Run away with the Zenday-Away; that’s what you do!”

Sherri jokes about her ex-husbands

As she’s known to do, Sherri added some more humor to her segment, this time joking about her personal life.

As she pointed out, Tom reportedly stated he would stop working when he had children.

Sherri admitted she wouldn’t want to hear such a thing from a man but teased that she had.

“You know what? Actually, two men really did that, and I still married them, so… that was the problem,” she joked.