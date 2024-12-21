Sherri Shepherd suffers ‘major cosmetic disaster’ at Gayle King’s surprise party

Sherri Shepherd is known for her sparkling and inviting smile.

So when the talk show host posed for photos at Gayle King’s surprise 70th birthday party with a closed mouth, something was obviously awry.

During a recent episode of Sherri, the 57-year-old mom of one shared what she called the “Tale of the Missing Tooth.”

The segment was shared on Sherri’s Instagram page, @sherrishowtv, in a Reel captioned, “Sherri looked STUNNING at Gayle King’s surprise party – she was just missing one MAJOR accessory! 😬😬😬.”

Sherri began telling her story by revealing to her studio audience, “I had a major cosmetic disaster before I went to Gayle’s party.”

Sign up to our Celebrity newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

She explained that she had been experiencing tooth pain over the summer. So Sherri saw a dentist, who discovered that her side tooth had cracked.

The dentist gave Sherri a temporary implant to hold her over until a permanent implant could be placed.

Sherri realized she had forgotten her temporary tooth while getting ready for Gayle’s party

Fast-forward to Gayle’s party earlier this month when Sherri arrived at her show’s studio to get her hair and makeup done ahead of the soiree.

While getting gussied up, Sherri’s hairstylist, Theo Barrett, noticed something.

“Oh my God, Sherri, where’s your tooth?!” he asked her.

Sherri admitted that she thought to herself, “Oh, crap,” when she realized she had left her temporary tooth implant at home.

Therefore, Sherri was faced with the difficult decision to attend Gayle’s celebrity-laden party with a missing tooth.

Sherri jokes she’s now a member of the ‘side tooth community’

When she posed for her glam backstage photos, Sherri kept her mouth closed, which is uncharacteristic for the normally smiley star.

Sherri shared some photos from the gala with her audience, who got a kick out of her closed-mouth smile in the pics.

Angela Bassett was the first celebrity Sherri saw at the party, and she wasted no time filling her in.

“Angela, I ain’t got my tooth!” Sherri exclaimed.

“So, if you notice in all of these pictures, I am not smiling in any of these pictures,” Sherri continued to explain to her audience.

“Even in the picture with Oprah, I’m standing behind everybody. And I’m sure everybody was like, ‘What is wrong with Sherri tonight?'”

However, Sherri reassured her fans there was nothing wrong with her.

“I am just part of the side tooth community now,” she joked.

Sherri looked amazing despite her missing tooth

Despite going toothless for the evening, Sherri pulled off a stylish appearance.

She shared some footage of herself dancing at Gayle’s party in an Instagram Reel last week.

Sherri looked elegant in a fringed yellow dress with black beads on the sleeves.

To complete her stunning look, she wore diamond drop earrings and black patent leather pointy-toe pumps.