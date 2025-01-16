Sherri Shepherd reveals why a bunch of sexy firefighters showed up at her doorstep

Sherri Shepherd recently received an unexpected visit from a group of first responders, but she wasn’t complaining.

The 57-year-old talk show host shared the details of her unforeseen circumstances with her audience during a recent episode of Sherri.

Sherri’s account of the situation was posted to her show’s Instagram feed in a Reel captioned, “Sherri separates the fantasy from reality when firemen showed up unannounced at her door!”

Sherri’s Reel opened with a photo of a shirtless firefighter with a caption underneath reading, “City Workers Come Knocking.”

“I had a bunch of sexy firemen in my house,” Sherri began, as her crowd oohed and aahed at the photo of the hunky firefighter in the photo.

“It didn’t look like this at all,” Sherri joked. “I wish it did!”

Firefighters came to Sherri’s door to investigate a gas leak

Sherri Shepherd revealed a gas leak in her New York neighborhood, causing a leak onto the subway under her home.

“In my fantasy, I would come to the door in a cloud of smoke, dressed in a negligee with my hair and my makeup done, and I would say something like, ‘Hello, firefighter,’” Sherri teased, as she flirtatiously tossed her hair to the side.

While Sherri would have envisioned the encounter as something out of a romance novel, it was anything but.

The reality was that Sherri was seated on her couch enjoying some pizza.

She had spilled some sauce on herself, had multiple holes in her T-shirt, and had taken her wig off.

“That is what the reality of it was,” Sherri admitted.

She continued to explain that by the time she got herself back together and ran back downstairs, all the “sexy” firefighters had left.

Instead, she was stuck looking at the crew that had “been working there for 40 years and was ready to retire.”

“Now I gotta look at butt crack all night with them bending down … but not in the way I was always imagining,” she confessed.

Sherri viewers react to her encounter

Sherri’s recollection of being bombarded by a sea of sexy firemen amused her audience and Instagram followers.

The comments section of the Instagram Reel was filled to the brim with crying-laughing emojis, and some of Sherri’s followers admitted they could relate to her story.

One Instagram user wrote, “I always said, I don’t dress like Doris Day (or like Mrs.Cleaver who remembers her?) when she was cooking etc. At home! 😂 That’s why I don’t like people to drop in unannounced. I’m in shorts and a old t- shirt 🤣🙈.”

Another added, “[I’ve been] looking for those 51 firefighters in my town for decades 😭.”