Ryan Seacrest ‘still feeling the pain’ after breakdancing on Wheel of Fortune

Ryan Seacrest is paying the price for his impromptu breakdancing session.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Ryan busted a move during an episode of Wheel of Fortune last December.

In response to a contestant who showed off their rapping skills during their Wheel of Fortune appearance, Ryan reciprocated the gesture by spinning on his back and kicking his leg, ending with a peace sign aimed at viewers.

After he showed off his dance moves, Ryan has been hitting the medicine cabinet.

In a recent Instagram Reel, Ryan was joined by Wheel of Fortune hostess Vanna White, and he admitted that he’s turned to anti-inflammatories to ease his breakdancing pain.

The post-episode moment was captured during the “Out of Office” theme week as they discussed the aftermath of Ryan’s dance moves.

Ryan admits to ’embarrassingly’ showing off his breakdance moves

“Embarrassingly, a few weeks ago, a while back, I showed off my breakdancing lack of skills,” Ryan told Vanna in the video.

A clip of Ryan spinning on the floor played, followed by a screenshot of a Wheel of Fortune fan’s comment from social media.

“WOW! Ryan’s a break dancer! Impressive!” wrote the fan.

Ryan joked, “Yeah, I know.”

Vanna contributed to the conversation, adding, “What I want to know is what @alcaraba1 asked, ‘Did you take a couple of aspirins after that move?'”

“I think it was more than a couple, and I’m still feeling the pain right now,” Ryan admitted. “But thank you for your concern and asking.”

Appropriately, the video was captioned, “Thanks to this honestly unscripted moment, we now keep aspirin on set! 🤣 #breakdancing #WheelOfFortune.”

Wheel of Fortune viewers appreciate Ryan’s moves

Ryan’s fans shared their thoughts on the video featuring him and Vanna.

“Smooth moves,” wrote @trishcthiede.

Another fan admitted they’ve been “DYING” to see Ryan’s breakdancing moves.

@scone922021 added, “He did pretty good for a 50 year young man! Give him credit for having a great attitude.😀.”

Wheel of Fortune fans have some thoughts. Pic credit: @wheeloffortune/Instagram

Ryan has fun with his fans from home

When Ryan isn’t busy hosting Wheel of Fortune or American Idol, he stays in contact with his fans and followers on social media.

His latest Instagram post was a Reel in which he shared one of his favorite snacks to enjoy while watching the Oscars: tacos.

Ryan shared his “signature secret,” which he joked was “very complex.”

Rather than making tacos, Ryan ordered some and garnished them himself.

He added basil, admitting that reactions to his favorite taco topping have been “controversial.”

Ryan promised his fans they would be “blown away” as he ate his pre-Oscars snack.

In his accompanying caption, Ryan wrote, “This is a technique I’ve been perfecting—innovation, balance, an art form, really. And it makes the perfect snack to enjoy while watching the #Oscars.”