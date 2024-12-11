Ryan Seacrest entertains Wheel of Fortune viewers with impromptu breakdance

Who knew Ryan Seacrest had the moves?

The Wheel of Fortune host showed his viewers that he knows how to host a game show but also can dance.

During Tuesday’s episode of Wheel of Fortune, a contestant named Kamilah Wills performed a rap for Ryan during her introduction.

“Okay, so I play music on the radio. You actually perform music,” Ryan told Kamilah.

Kamilah replied, “You know what? I’m performing it for you today, Ryan, if you’ll allow me.”

Ryan obliged, jokingly telling producers, “Dim the lights, and here we go.”

Kamilah wasted no time sharing her rap, which paid tribute to Ryan.

A Wheel of Fortune contestant serenaded Ryan Seacrest on air

“R to the Y-A-N, Seacrest. He’s always dressed his very best. I’m here on Wheel of Fortune to do my very best. I hope that I pass his test,” contestant Kamilah wrapped on the recent episode.

After her recital, Kamilah added, “That’s for you,” with a wink directed at Ryan.

Ryan was impressed with Kamilah’s performance, repeatedly exclaiming, “Woah!” as he trotted to the main stage.

That’s when Ryan surprised viewers with his breakdancing skills.

Ryan slid to the floor, showing off a backspin and a leg kick, getting a rise out of the crowd as he made a peace sign with his hands for a little extra pizazz.

When Ryan returned to the wheel, he looked straight into the camera and quipped, “You try that, Mickey,” taking a dig at Mickey Mouse (since it’s Disney theme week on Wheel of Fortune).

Wheel of Fortune fans go wild over Ryan’s dance moves

Ryan’s skit was shared on Wheel of Fortune’s official Instagram feed in a Reel captioned, “What other dance moves have you been hiding from us, @ryanseacrest? 🤔 🕺 🔥.”

Wheel watchers headed straight for the comments section, where they showed their appreciation for Ryan’s fancy footwork.

One of Ryan’s fans commented on how fun he was to watch.

Another Instagram user added, “Love you Ryan! You are so talented!”

“Nice move Ryan Seacrest,” wrote @stefany.chupper.

A fourth Wheel watcher commented that Ryan “can get down!!” and admitted, “I never would [have] expected that!!!”

In response, Wheel of Fortune commented, “He’s got some moves.”

Wheel of Fortune viewers appreciated Ryan’s dance moves. Pic credit: @wheeloffortune/Instagram

Ryan is counting down the days to his next hosting assignment

While Ryan Seacrest continues to enjoy his new job as the host of Wheel of Fortune, the multi-talented TV personality is gearing up for his next gig: hosting Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.

Ryan will take on New York City again this New Year’s Eve for the event he has hosted since 2006.

In an Instagram post uploaded today, Ryan posed on stage at Sony Pictures Studios in front of the famous Wheel of Fortune letter board.

Ryan smiled in the snapshot, and the puzzle behind him teased, “20 Days Until Rockin’ Eve!”

As the caption stated, this December 31, New Year’s Rockin’ Eve viewers will enjoy performances from Alanis Morissette, Carrie Underwood, Kesha, TLC, and more.

Ryan will help viewers count down to 2025 from Times Square, and festivities kick off at 8/7c on ABC.