Carrie Underwood slammed for GMA fashion fail: ‘Looks like a diaper’

Carrie Underwood may be a talented singer, but her critics think she needs some major help in the fashion department.

The newly-appointed American Idol judge and Season 4 champion performed in Central Park to kick off the weekend.

Carrie’s outdoor performance was filmed for Good Morning America’s Summer Concert series.

GMA shared multiple clips of the country superstar belting it out on stage in New York City on Instagram.

In one of the many Instagram posts featuring Carrie’s performance, her fans had trouble focusing on her sensational vocal talent because they were too distracted by her wardrobe choice for the day.

Subscribe to our Daytime TV newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Carrie and her fashion team decided on a bejeweled jacket, ultra-short denim Daisy Dukes, and matching cowgirl boots for her Central Park performance.

In the Instagram Reel, Carrie sang her hit, Last Name, and the clip was captioned, “SING IT!! 👏🎤 @carrieunderwood #CarrieUnderwoodOnGMA.”

Despite thousands of likes and hundreds of complimentary comments, Carrie was met with an onslaught of criticism.

Fashion critics compare Carrie Underwood’s jean shorts to a baby diaper

Critics were less than impressed with Carrie’s outfit, specifically her shorts, which they likened to an absorbent garment intended for a baby’s bottom.

“Yikes, the shorts kind of look like a diaper or a little babies diaper cover,” wrote @shayshay9192.

Another GMA follower asked, “Are those diapers?”

Pic credit: @goodmorningamerica/Instagram

One Instagram user begged Carrie to put on “regular” jean shorts and questioned what she was wearing.

“What in the jorts are those?” asked another critic.

A multitude of critics continued to bash Carrie’s attire, calling it a “bad outfit,” “Jean Diapers,” “denim adult diapers,” and questioning who dresses her.

Carrie shares her career playlist with Good Morning America

Aside from her fashion choices, Carrie opened up to GMA about her favorite songs to perform, listing her career playlist while backstage.

Carrie shared her favorite song to perform, which is her hit single, Before He Cheats, because her fans sing along “super loud” and get “sassy.”

The song Forever Changed was Carrie’s pick for her favorite lyrics, admitting that the lyrics are so beautiful they bring her to tears.

Carrie admitted that she is most proud of her song, Jesus, Take the Wheel.

She shared, “I feel like that set up an entire career of being able to sing songs about faith, so it was such an important … I didn’t even realize how important it was at the time.”

“But I’ve since gotten to make a gospel album and sing songs like that, and I feel like that’s what started it all.”