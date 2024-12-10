Ryan Seacrest ‘driving bosses crazy’ as he’s seeking ‘control’ at Wheel of Fortune

Wheel of Fortune executives don’t want to have to compete for Ryan Seacrest’s time.

Ryan is a busy man between his newest job hosting Wheel of Fortune, hosting American Idol, hosting his radio show, On Air with Ryan Seacrest, and hosting the annual Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve special.

The 49-year-old is also an investor and producer, leaving little wiggle room in his professional schedule.

And although Ryan’s bosses want him to focus exclusively on hosting Wheel of Fortune, he wants to keep his options open.

His schedule might be stretched thin, but Ryan wants to be in control of his career decisions.

This is according to a Wheel of Fortune insider who recently spoke with Closer Weekly.

Wheel of Fortune overseers are concerned Ryan is juggling too many balls

The informant told the outlet that Ryan’s Wheel of Fortune bosses have been trying to “nail him down” with a new contract.

However, Ryan has been making it difficult for the Wheel of Fortune executives with his skilled negotiation tactics.

Ryan wearing so many hats has Wheel of Fortune bigwigs concerned that Ryan will become “stretched to the limit,” thereby making it impossible to attain his full and undivided attention.

Wheel of Fortune executives fear they’ll ‘lose’ Ryan Seacrest as a host

“It’s okay he hosts American Idol, as they can’t change that,” the insider shared. “But they want him to scale down his other endeavors and tie him up in a binding contract.”

As the Wheel of Fortune showrunners see it, Ryan is the “future” of the show. However, they fear they won’t be able to lock him in long-term.

“They see Ryan as the future, but Ryan’s not the kind of guy to lock in and sign here,” the source added.

“He wants freedom and control and refuses to be pigeon-holed, and his obstinate stance is driving bosses crazy,” continued the insider.

Ryan’s ratings are soaring

Ryan took the reins in September when Season 42 premiered.

Ryan took over legendary host Pat Sajak’s position, who had served as the host of Wheel of Fortune for more than four decades.

Longtime Wheel watchers were skeptical that Ryan would be a good replacement for Pat.

But regardless of what Wheel of Fortune viewers had to say about Ryan’s performance, his ratings have spoken for themselves.

Ryan produced the highest ratings in five years, proving to Wheel of Fortune higher-ups that he was the right man for the job.