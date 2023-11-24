Ryan Seacrest’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve gig renewed for another 5 years

Ryan Seacrest will be ringing in the New Year with ABC viewers for another five years.

After NBC’s negotiations with Dick Clark Productions, the American Idol host will remain the host of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve special.

That means that Ryan will be continuing the party through January 1, 2029.

Ryan has been a part of the popular New Year’s Eve TV special since 2006, ringing in the New Year at Times Square in New York City.

New Year’s Rockin’ Eve is the longest-running special of its kind, beginning in 1972 on NBC.

Two years later, in 1974, ABC began broadcasting the program, and ever since, it’s garnered millions of viewers every New Year’s Eve.

Ryan Seacrest has been entertaining millions of viewers on NYE since 2006

Although there are several New Year’s Eve specials that air every December 31, New Year’s Rockin’ Eve brings in the most viewers.

Last year, the show “averaged 13.8 million viewers for its late-night block (it also runs in primetime), peaking at just under 18 million at midnight ET.”

Ryan became Dick Clark’s co-host for New Year’s Rockin’ Eve in 2006 after Dick suffered a stroke and decided to participate less in the TV special, and in 2017, Ryan became the primary host.

This year’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve will kick off at its usual time, 8:00 EST on Sunday, December 31.

Ryan is looking forward to another NYE in Times Square

Ryan shared a photo of himself rehearsing for his upcoming NYE hosting duties in an Instagram post earlier this week.

Ryan stood in the rain in Times Square as he rehearsed and, in the caption, expressed his gratitude and excitement.

“The tradition continues… really thankful to be able to continue hosting @rockineve, I’m already getting excited to ring in the new year with all of you!”

Ryan’s co-hosts and this year’s performers have not yet been announced.

Ryan has a busy hosting schedule ahead of him

Amid the news that Ryan’s NYE hosting duties have been extended, the former Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host is gearing up for another important hosting role.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Ryan will take over Pat Sajak’s role as the host of Wheel of Fortune following Season 41.

Upon Pat’s announcement that he’ll be retiring next year, Wheel of Fortune viewers had mixed reactions to Ryan becoming his replacement.

Some did not favor Ryan filling Pat’s shoes, while others called for Pat’s daughter, Maggie Sajak, to take over her father’s reins.

Regardless of what Wheel of Fortune viewers had to say about Ryan’s upcoming role, he is admittedly looking forward to the gig, especially getting to work alongside Pat’s longtime co-host and tile-turner, the illustrious Vanna White.

“Vanna has been such a staple on that show and in our living rooms for so many years. I have been very excited to work with her … I can’t wait,” Ryan said after hearing that Vanna’s contract with Wheel of Fortune was renewed.