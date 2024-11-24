Robin Roberts tells fans ‘stay tuned’ amid mysterious assignment and birthday celebration

Robin Roberts missed several recent episodes of Good Morning America, which may have piqued viewers’ curiosity about where she was.

Within the past few weeks, she was noticeably absent from Michael Strahan’s GMA return amid his controversial TV moment.

Robin also missed Friday’s episode featuring Strahan alongside Rebecca Jarvis and George Stephanopoulos at the desk.

During that episode, guest Denzel Washington joked with Strahan, telling him he’s “finished” at GMA and addressed retirement rumors.

Meanwhile, Robin recently revealed that she traveled elsewhere to work on something special for GMA.

In addition, Robin celebrated another year on the planet as her birthday arrived recently.

Robin revealed her whereabouts during her recent GMA absence

Last week, Robin shared an Instagram post featuring her with her Glam Stam stylists at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport.

“On the road again with Glam Fam! This time we’re heading across the pond and will be sitting down w/ “royalty”..hmm🤔 Stay tuned to @goodmorningamerica for the deets,” she wrote in her caption.

Robin also uploaded her morning message and prayer, which wasn’t from her usual location in her dressing room.

This particular video featured the GMA star outdoors wearing a winter coat. In the background, a fountain and beautiful foliage were visible.

“Good morning!” Robin said before adding, “We should say good afternoon, right Glam Fam?”

She mentioned the beautiful background and that she and Glam Fam wanted to “spend a little time” with the fans before heading “back across the pond.”

“I like to do the message abroad sometimes and here it is,” she said, before proceeding.

Robin didn’t indicate her exact location, but she noted in her Instagram caption that she was “On work assignment with Glam Fam” and “across the pond.”

She visited the United Kingdom earlier this year for other work assignments and to attend some of the Wimbledon tennis tournaments.

Robin previously interviewed Prince Harry about his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, among other interviews for GMA.

Her Instagram updates show that she’s since returned to the United States. She appeared on GMA for Thursday’s episode before disappearing again for Friday’s show.

Robin celebrated her birthday away from GMA

During Thursday’s GMA episode, Robin wished her co-star Strahan a happy birthday several times. The former NFL star turned 53 on Thursday.

The show included Robin roasting her co-anchor. After Strahan joked that he was 29, she told him, “You’ve been holdin’ 29 for a long time, son.”

As mentioned, Robin didn’t appear on Friday’s GMA episode, and Saturday marked her 64th birthday.

She shared several slides on her Instagram Story during the weekend, including the one below of her and her wife Amber Laign’s beloved dog, Lukas, on her lap to wish her a happy birthday.

On a recent Instagram video post, many of Robin’s fans and GMA viewers wished her a happy birthday weekend.

“Happy Birthday weekend,” one of Robin’s fans commented.

“glad your back from over the pond. Have a blessed day and a great birthday,” another commenter said.

“Happy Birthday, Michael. Enjoy your day. Robin, have a wonderful birthday weekend. I hope you get to go to Key West!” another fan told her.

“Good afternoon, Ms Robin. You always look good. I watch GMA for [you] every day, but sometimes you’re not there,” a commenter said.

Robin didn’t indicate when she’ll return to GMA, but she and her regular co-stars will likely appear in a few episodes this week.

However, with the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday and NFL games on TV, it’s unclear who will appear at the GMA desk during the latter part of the week.