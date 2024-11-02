Prince Harry’s embarrassing moment on Family Feud revealed

Prince Harry has been a household name in the United States since before he and Meghan Markle married and moved here to raise their family.

A recent Family Feud episode featuring Steve Harvey, who recently made a buzz with his newly slimmed-down figure, asked an essential question about Prince Harry.

Family Feud is a popular game show that asks polled questions, and contestants try to find the top answers to win prizes.

Prince Harry’s name was recently on the Family Feud game show, but the surprising answers to the polled question could have embarrassed him.

Prince Harry is known worldwide for many things, including his charities, which stem from his Archewell Foundation, and his royal family members, including King Charles and Prince William.

According to a recent polling question on the Family Feud game show, people in the United States seem to know Prince Harry for different reasons than his royal family members.

Prince Harry is embarrassingly most known for Meghan Markle

In a recent Family Feud episode, Steve Harvey asked contestants about the Top 6 things people know about Prince Harry. The answers were embarrassing since they did not include any of his living royal family members.

In a recent episode, the Hernandez family faced off against the Colley family, and Steve asked the former to name something that Prince Harry is best known for, and one person said Meghan Markle.

Steve seemed unsure if that answer would be a winner as he replied, “Come on, boy,” to the contestant.

Meghan Markle came in ahead of the board at the top, with 31 out of 100 people responding. Another question was that Prince Harry had money, and that was a fat zero.

One person said that Prince Harry was a prince, and that answer scored 9 out of 100. The following answer must have stung when someone said that Prince Harry is known for his brother, Prince William. Another big red x crossed the screen as that was a wrong answer.

Another of the Hernandez family members said that Prince Harry was known for his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, and that was the surprising number 2 answer on the board.

When another contestant answered Queen Elizabeth, he was wrong, signaling the end of the segment for the Hernandez family.

Steve had to switch to the Colley family, who ultimately won with the answer that Prince Harry was known for his red hair.

The other correct answers were that Prince Harry was balding and a hottie, without mentioning King Charles, Prince William, or other family members in the United Kingdom.

Fans cannot believe what Prince Harry is best known for on Family Feud

Prince Harry’s fans started to weigh in on the surprising answers on Family Feud. One fan laughed and said, “Knew the red hair would be one of the answers!”

Another fan commented on the top two answers that everyone associates Prince Harry with his wife, Meghan Markle, and that he is Princess Diana’s son.

Another fan said that the number one thing Prince Harry is known for is Meghan Markle, and “this must sting.”

It would be interesting to see the top answers to whether Family Feud polled people in the United Kingdom. Prince Harry’s royal family, including Queen Elizabeth or King Charles, may appear at the top across the ocean.