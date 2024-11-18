Robin Roberts gets emotional speaking about health issues: ‘It wasn’t an easy decision’

Robin Roberts held back tears while speaking about a tough decision she had to make involving her health issues.

The GMA anchor recently appeared at Poynter Institute’s Annual Bowtie Ball, where she received their Medal for Lifetime Achievement in Journalism.

Many consider her a trailblazer. Robin has been a reporter, anchor, presenter, and host for various shows and programs.

Among them is her current job, where she appears most weekdays on Good Morning America with Michael Strahan and George Stephanopoulos.

Robin shared an Instagram carousel post from the event, which included photos of her with wife, Amber Laign, other journalists, and GMA colleagues.

Subscribe to our Daytime TV newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

“So honored to be awarded their Medal for Lifetime Achievement in Journalism. Inspired by the many incredible journalists who were in the audience and grateful to members of our @goodmorningamerica family for joining me in Tampa!” Robin wrote in her caption.

Robin got emotional speaking about her health issues

The Poynter Institute shared an Instagram video featuring highlights from her receiving the medal and speaking on stage.

“As a trailblazing author and TV anchor who boldly owns her authentic journey as a Black gay woman and cancer survivor, Roberts exemplifies what it means to be a modern journalist,” they wrote in part of their caption.

During her time at the event, Robin shared about her decision to go public with her health issues when she did. She became emotional and held back tears as she spoke.

“Oh my gosh. It wasn’t an easy decision. It was my mama who said, ‘Make your mess your message,'” she said.

“And to know that I was very fortunate that I was gonna be receiving quality healthcare, that I was not gonna lose my job…and a lot of people can’t say that when they go through a health journey,” Robin shared.

She also shared how a woman approached and hugged her earlier. According to Robin, the woman said Robin’s sharing her cancer battle publicly inspired her in her own battle.

“Knowing that I was making my mess my message and I was getting the message out about how you live with cancer and how you become a thriver, not just a survivor…it’s moments like that when I realize, as difficult as it was, it was the right decision and I’m grateful,” she said.

Robin helped others go public with their cancer battles on GMA

In 2007, Robin revealed to GMA viewers that she’d been diagnosed with breast cancer. She decided to go public, opening up about the chemotherapy process and writing an essay to GMA viewers.

Robin was also diagnosed with a rare bone marrow disease, myelodysplastic syndrome, in 2012. That was also made public on GMA, with Robin taking a leave from the show for several months. She returned to the show in early 2013 after receiving a bone marrow transplant.

The televised and filmed coverage of Robin’s treatment for myelodysplastic syndrome, called Robin’s Journey, won a Peabody Award in 2012.

In 2013, Robin encouraged former co-star Amy Robach to get a mammogram live on GMA. That helped Robach, as she was diagnosed with breast cancer and was able to address the health issue early. As of 2022, Robach revealed she is cancer-free.

Earlier this year, Robin interviewed her GMA co-star, Michael Strahan, and his daughter, Isabella. At the time, Isabella revealed her medulloblastoma diagnosis and ongoing cancer battle.

Isabella became emotional during the interview, but Robin was there for support and compassion.

As of June, Isabella revealed she was cancer-free following surgeries, rehabilitation, treatments, and multiple rounds of chemotherapy.

Isabella also documented her journey on YouTube in a vlog series to inspire, encourage, and support others going through a similar health battle.