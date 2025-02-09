Robin Roberts fans react to GMA star’s movie premiere

Robin Roberts continues to bring forth entertaining and informative content courtesy of her production company.

The Good Morning America star recently spotlighted the special premiere of her newest movie about a legendary singer.

Gloria Gaynor is best known for her smash hit disco song, I Will Survive, and other hits released in the 1970s and early 1980s.

Robin shared an Instagram video clip where she posed for photos with cast members for I Will Survive: The Gloria Gaynor Story.

She tagged Lance Gross, Joaquina Kalukango, and Gloria Gaynor herself.

“Grateful to the stellar cast and crew and excited that you’ll hear new music from @gloriagaynor at the end of the movie!👏🏽,” Robin said in her caption.

Fans expressed gratitude to Robin after the premiere

Based on the Instagram comment section, Robin’s fans indicated they enjoyed the story about Gaynor, with many thanking Robin for bringing it to the screen.

“Watching now- it’s AWESOME!” a commenter said.

“Robin, thank you. Thank you for this movie. It really touched me, and I didn’t know who she was. Until now, thank you, moved me to tears,” another commenter wrote.

Another commenter said: “It’s phenomenal! It’s real. It’s amazing!”

“Robin, thank you for producing this story on Gloria Gaynor,” the commenter wrote.

I Will Survive: The Gloria Gaynor Story is Robin’s latest in a string of films where she has producer credits with her Rockin’ Robin production company. Last year, she executive produced the TV series The Great War and the movie The Harlem Hellfighters, released on the History channel.

In addition, her Disney+ show Turning the Tables With Robin Roberts has received multiple Emmy nominations. Robin hosts the roundtable discussion episodes and is the executive producer.

Robin’s film captures the rise of the ‘Queen of Disco’ to fame

Gaynor is the “Queen of Disco” due to her hits, including the iconic I Will Survive. In Robin Roberts Presents: I Will Survive: The Gloria Gaynor Story, viewers learn the story of her humble beginnings and rise to fame. The movie features many of Gaynor’s popular songs.

Last month, the singer appeared on Good Morning America for a sit-down interview about the upcoming premiere with Robin.

“I’m so excited that this will be February 8th. People will finally be able to see this film,” she told Gaynor.

Robin asked her why her classic song is such an anthem for people of all ages.

“It just addresses the human condition. It celebrates the tenacity of the human spirit,” she told the GMA anchor.

I Will Survive became the singer’s biggest hit, topping the charts in 1978. The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) has certified it platinum.

In addition to that iconic song, Gaynor achieved chart success with Let Me Know (I Have a Right) and her cover of Never Can Say Goodbye.

Robin’s new movie about Gaynor initially aired on Saturday evening with an hour and 27-minute runtime. Viewers can now see it streaming on demand on the Lifetime website or apps for various devices.