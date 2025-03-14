Robin Roberts announces ‘new member of family’ during GMA

Robin Roberts introduced viewers to a “new member of the family” during Good Morning America.

She appeared on the recent GMA episode with co-anchors Michael Strahan and George Stephanopoulos.

According to an insider, individuals behind the scenes might be unhappy with the trio of anchors after sudden layoffs affected dozens of individuals working at GMA and GMA3. However, recent news had a happier note.

Thursday’s GMA episode included stories about an ongoing text scam about unpaid tolls plaguing many people, storm updates, and a Steals and Deals segment for Sleep Week.

After the crew finished a humourous interview with comedian Bill Burr, Robin shared the big news about their colleague.

Lara Spencer and Ginger Zee joined Robin, Michael, and George at the show’s close.

Robin welcomed a new member of the family on GMA

“Before we skedaddle, we want to welcome a new member of the ABC News family,” Robin told viewers.

A photograph appeared on-screen (below) as Robin revealed that senior ABC News producer Yoni Mintz and his wife welcomed their baby son, Jonah Kaydan Mintz, on March 8.

“Ohhh, we’re so happy for the new addition. Our best wishes to the entire family,” Robin said.

Others in the room gushed over the photos, including Ginger, who told the couple, “Congratulations.”

Good Morning America welcomed a new member of the ABC News family. Pic credit: ABC

Does Robin Roberts have any kids?

Robin doesn’t have any biological children of her own or with her wife, Amber Laign. However, they have an adorable dog, Lukas, a rescue dog they adopted several years ago.

Lukas is a Tibetan spaniel-papillon mix the couple adopted, and they affectionately call him “Lil Man Lukas.”

Credit Robin’s colleague, Lara, for helping them find Lukas. She brought the couple to the North Shore Animal League America in Port Washington, New York, the world’s largest no-kill animal rescue and adoption organization, where they found their beloved pet.

Robin shared emotional moments with co-star’s daughter on GMA

As many GMA viewers saw, Robin interviewed her co-star Michael Strahan’s daughter, Isabella, in January 2024 on Good Morning America.

At the time, Isabella, one of Michael’s twins, revealed her medulloblastoma diagnosis and became emotional while discussing her surgery and fears as she faced a difficult cancer battle.

Over a year later, Isabella bravely navigated that battle, including completing several rounds of chemotherapy, and her doctor proclaimed her cancer-free last summer.

Last month, she and her family appeared in the special Life Interrupted: Isabella Strahan’s Fight Against Cancer, which premiered on ABC.

While promoting the documentary before its ABC premiere, she appeared in a video chat update interview with Robin on GMA.

Isabella’s public reveal of her diagnosis on GMA and additional sharing of the details of her health journey on her YouTube vlog raised awareness and inspired others.

“Thank you, thank you, thank you so much. Thank you for being a resource for so many and just a bright light, but just thank you for being you,” Robin told her at the end of their GMA interview.