Robin Roberts and Gayle King celebrate ‘supportive sisterhood’ amid morning show moves

Robin Roberts and Gayle King continued a significant tradition with their “supportive sisterhood” at a recent outing in New York City.

While they work for competing networks and morning shows, the two are longtime friends who often hang out at events in NYC together.

Hours after appearing on ABC’s Good Morning America, Robin uploaded a photo of herself with CBS Mornings’ Gayle from inside the kitchen of Le Cafe Louis Vuitton.

They appeared with Al Roker’s wife and Robin’s ABC News co-star, Deborah Roberts.

American filmmaker and television producer Tonya Lewis Lee joined the group for their dining experience.

According to Robin, the group has done this for nearly 20 years for a significant reason.

Robin shares an 18-year tradition with Gayle King and others in a ‘supportive sisterhood’

Robin’s Instagram post featured three unique photos, the first of which was a selfie of the group and Chef Christophe in the restaurant’s kitchen.

A second photo had the women posing inside the restaurant, while the third showed a fancy Louis Vuitton dish. Robin revealed the significance of the special event in her caption.

“The tradition continues! Started in 2007 when I was diagnosed with breast cancer and these dear friends wanted to lift my spirits by regularly having lunch together…and we haven’t stopped all these years later. Today we dined at the fabulous @lvcafenyc and Chef Christophe graciously invited us into the kitchen. Here’s to a supportive sisterhood,” the GMA star wrote.

Robin previously shared her breast cancer diagnosis in 2007 and her diagnosis of myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), a rare blood disorder that affects the bone marrow, five years later. She received a successful bone marrow transplant from her sister Sally-Ann.

Fans reacted to Robin and her supportive friends

Fans headed to Robin’s Instagram post’s comment section, celebrating the supportive group of friends and their dining tradition with heart emojis and kind words.

“Love you all!! You’re all wonderful !!” one commenter wrote, while another wrote, “Love this sisterhood!”

“There is nothing like women supporting each other!” another commenter said.

Gayle and Robin’s friendship extends back many years due to their earlier TV jobs in Connecticut, and they continue to appear at events together. Monsters and Critics previously reported that both women attended a milestone birthday party for Al Roker, which his wife threw for him.

Viewers recently learned that Gayle will be heading to space this spring for a historic Blue Origin New Shepard mission, including singer Katy Perry, Lauren Sanchez, and several other women.

However, Gayle quickly received criticism for her participation because it is associated with Jeff Bezos, co-founder of Amazon and Blue Origin.

GMA and CBS Mornings stars recently made headlines amid big moves

Recent headlines involved GMA and CBS Mornings, as both morning shows are making significant moves to address declining ratings. Budgets appear to be lowering, meaning dozens of layoffs for GMA and GMA3.

Rumors suggested that some individuals behind the scenes blamed Robin and her GMA co-anchors, Michael Strahan and George Stephanopoulos, for their exorbitant salaries.

Meanwhile, CBS Mornings is preparing to move. Reportedly, Gayle and her co-stars, including Tony Dokoupil and Nate Burleson, will move from their state-of-the-art studio in Times Square to their former smaller studio at West 57th Street in NYC later this year.

The move is part of Paramount Global’s cost-cutting amid poor ratings. Journalist and gossip columnist Rob Shuter reported remarks last week from an insider who claimed Gayle is upset with the move.

“Gayle is livid. She sees this as a personal attack. She only signed a one-year extension, and this was not part of the deal,” the insider said, per Shuter.

According to the insider, Gayle doesn’t want “to be shoved into some dingy little room” and “expects the same level of comfort and prestige” she enjoyed at the current studio.

Another of Shuter’s inside sources called it the “final insult” for the CBS Mornings star.

“Gayle is done putting up with this. She’s got Oprah in her corner, she has options, and she’s not afraid to use them,” the insider said.