Gayle King and CBS Mornings co-stars headed to another location due to cost-cutting

Gayle King and her CBS Mornings co-stars are moving away from their current location, reportedly because cost-cutting measures are underway.

Television news ratings are declining as more individuals consume content using the internet, social media, and streaming platforms.

Declining ratings also affected ABC News’s Good Morning America, as dozens of GMA3 and GMA staffers were laid off.

Now Paramount Global, parent of CBS Mornings, will move the show to a different studio as they face similar issues.

Gayle appears on the weekday morning program alongside co-hosts Tony Dokoupil and Nate Burleson, with Vladimir Duthiers sometimes filling in.

They’ll reportedly move out of their current New York studio and return to a familiar location.

CBS Mornings is moving to a different location

According to The New York Post’s report, CBS Mornings will move from its state-of-the-art studio in New York City’s Times Square at 1515 Broadway and return to its former home, CBS Broadcast Center on West 57th Street.

A network insider says the movie is “all about them saving money” with CBS’s morning show.

“This is another example of them not competing. It’s going back in time,” the insider said, per The Post.

The studio CBS Mornings currently broadcasts from cost millions to build and has been the program’s home for four years.

Television news viewing is trending down, likely reflected by recent ratings from CBS Mornings.

Last week, the program reportedly posted an all-time low for ratings, with 1.87 million total viewers, the lowest the show’s experienced since its relaunch in September 2021.

CBS Mornings stars had gripes about their studio

Gayle started co-anchoring CBS This Morning with Tony in 2012. The show officially became CBS Mornings in September 2021, and the expensive upgraded studio in Times Square became their home.

The 2025 CBS Mornings studio move is reportedly to cut costs, but the cramped space, which they will share with the CBS Evening News crew, could present challenges.

“The studio is much smaller. There’s no space for couches for when the morning show hosts interview A-listers,” an inside source said, per The Post.

The move could have some benefits. Despite having an expensive state-of-the-art studio in Times Square, there were reportedly complaints about some aspects of the current CBS Mornings location.

Based on a previous report from The Post, Gayle King and others were unhappy that the windows in the Times Square studio were blocked out so that individuals passing through couldn’t observe the live show from outside.

In addition, Paramount would reportedly shut the heat off overnight, causing CBS Mornings crew members to arrive at a freezing studio in the morning.

Reportedly, CBS Mornings will return to its former studio in September.