Gayle King gets hilarious reply from Whitney Cummings about her relationship

Whitney Cummings stopped by CBS Mornings for an interview and let Gayle King know the specific nature of her relationship with the father of her child.

The 42-year-old comedian welcomed a baby boy in 2023, and motherhood provides some material for her Big Baby Tour.

On CBS Mornings, Whitney revealed that her 75-year-old doctor, whom she jokingly called “Smithers,” told her that she would have a geriatric pregnancy.

“Could we reward women maybe having kids later in life when they’re sane and have their lives together?” she asked, adding she was “grateful” she did this at her age.

She also joked that if she’d had a child just one year sooner, she might’ve “sold it for Taylor Swift tickets.”

The interview moved on from there, with Gayle commenting and asking about Whitney’s relationship with the baby’s father, whom she isn’t married to.

Whitney Cummings joked about her relationship

Gayle mentioned that Whitney “proudly” points out she had her baby “naturally at 40,” even after freezing her eggs at 33. She then focused on Whitney’s relationship with the child’s father.

Whitney started joking about the type of man she realized she might have to marry and have kids with.

“What’s nice is you say Henry’s dad- you guys are not a couple, but you two are co-parenting together,” Gayle mentioned, which Whitney confirmed.

“You had an intimate relationship and had the baby, but you realized—” Gayle started saying before Whitney interrupted.

“Very intimate…Gayle,” Whitney stated with emphasis while staring into the camera, adding, “Incredibly intimate.”

That had Gayle laughing before she regained herself and asked about Whitney and the baby’s father “co-parenting.”

Whitney said the man she found and began dating was “so amazing.” She realized his character after her mother’s death as he “showed up in such an incredible way.”

“This is the way the universe made it happen, so we thought, let’s not force this,” she said regarding co-parenting without getting married.

Whitney explained why she shares the ‘most intimate’ parts of her life in comedy

In another part of the interview, Whitney spoke about realizing how much she was focused on herself and always thinking about herself.

She explained she was beginning to hate herself and went through therapy and self-work, but having a kid changed her perspective.

Gayle’s co-star, Nate Burleson, asked Whitney why she chose to talk about some of the most intimate parts of her life in her comedy.

“I think that’s how we release shame, and for me, I know that I make bad choices under the influence of shame and embarrassment,” she told Nate.

Whitney said she realized that when there’s a topic she’s telling herself she doesn’t want to talk about, it means she probably needs to. That included discussing her postpartum depression.

Gayle also mentioned that Whitney said that having a baby gave her someone to think about besides herself.

“I think we all are dealing with thinking about ourselves a little too much,” she said, adding, “I was sick of myself.”

“Once I had a child, I was like, ‘Oh, I like myself,'” Whitney told them.

As the anchors closed the interview with another mention of Whitney’s Big Baby Tour, Gayle also gave a shout-out to her appearances on CBS’s revived Hollywood Squares, hosted by Nate.